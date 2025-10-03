Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3-4, 2025
There are 44 games schedules across the Madison metro area between, Friday, October 3 to Saturday, October 4, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
There are two ranked teams in action this weekend in the Madison area with No. 2 Waunakee hostingSun Prairie East and No. 17 Darlington hosting Lodi.
Madison High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland, 7:00 PM
Whitewater at Jefferson, 7:00 PM
New Lisbon at Necedah, 7:00 PM
Brookwood at Hillsboro, 7:00 PM
River Ridge at Iowa-Grant, 7:00 PM
Nekoosa at Ripon, 7:00 PM
Mauston at Wisconsin Dells, 7:00 PM
Waterloo at Markesan, 7:00 PM
Prairie du Chien at New Glarus / Monticello, 7:00 PM
Portage at Sauk Prairie, 7:00 PM
River Valley at Platteville, 7:00 PM
Randolph at Parkview, 7:00 PM
West at Verona, 7:00 PM
Horicon at Turner, 7:00 PM
Cambridge at Pardeeville, 7:00 PM
Westfield Area at Palmyra-Eagle, 7:00 PM
Marshall at Fall River/Rio Co-op, 7:00 PM
Fort Atkinson at Sun Prairie West, 7:00 PM
Sun Prairie East at Waunakee, 7:00 PM
Stoughton at Edgewood, 7:00 PM
Boscobel at Riverdale, 7:00 PM
Edgerton at Evansville, 7:00 PM
Southwestern at Mineral Point, 7:00 PM
Big Foot at Clinton, 7:00 PM
Monona Grove at Oregon, 7:00 PM
Westosha Central at Beloit Memorial, 7:00 PM
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op at Belleville, 7:00 PM
McFarland at East Troy, 7:00 PM
Reedsburg at Logan, 7:00 PM
Middleton at East, 7:00 PM
Dodgeville at Richland Center, 7:00 PM
Holmen at Baraboo, 7:00 PM
Brodhead / Juda at Lancaster, 7:00 PM
Delavan-Darien at Monroe, 7:00 PM
DeForest at Milton, 7:00 PM
Columbus at Lake Mills, 7:00 PM
Deerfield at Poynette, 7:00 PM
La Follette at Parker, 7:00 PM
Lodi at Darlington, 7:00 PM
Fennimore at Cuba City, 7:00 PM
Craig at Madison Memorial, 7:00 PM
Wautoma at Adams-Friendship, 7:00 PM
Madison High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
Royall at Ithaca, 1:30 PM
North Crawford at Highland, 2 p.m.
