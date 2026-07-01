Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Softball's Player of the Year for 2026?

With the exciting, memorable 2026 season completed, it is time to take a look back at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was High School On SI's Player of the Year.

Over the course of the season, we've looked at the pitchers, shortstops, outfielders, catchers, and corner infielders so now it's time to take a closer view at the POY candidates from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Note: The elite list of first-team all-state athletes (representing all five divisions) was compiled using information from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and Maxpreps.com.

Voting remains open until July 15 at 11:59 PM (PST).

(Players are listed in alphabetical order with school, class year, and position; the referenced all-state accolades are from 2026)

Kailey Anderson, Franklin, senior (C/OF)

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection led Franklin to a Southeast Conference title, the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 20-6 overall record.

Madison Babcock, Fox Valley Lutheran, junior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Fox Valley Lutheran to a share of the Bay Conference title, the WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 26-3 overall record.

Tenleigh Bockhop, Mineral Point, sophomore (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Mineral Point to a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) title, a WIAA Division 4 state championship, and a 28-4 overall record.

Samantha Brunner, Muskego, junior (SS)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Muskego to a Classic 8 Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and a 28-3 overall record.

Tori Buglass, Johnson Creek, sophomore (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Johnson Creek to a Trailways Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and a 27-5 overall record.

Haleigh Caspary, Lomira, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Lomira to a Wisconsin Flyway Conference title, a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and a 27-3 overall record.

Riya Ceballos, Almond-Bancroft, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Almond-Bancroft to a Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) title, a WIAA Division 5 state championship, and a 28-1 overall record.

Kennedy Christopher, Oak Creek, senior (1B/3B)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Oak Creek to a second-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 22-7 overall record.

Grace Danoski, Hortonville, senior (P/2B)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Hortonville to a Fox Valley Association, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 23-4 overall record.

Ashlyn Hunt, Catholic Memorial, sophomore (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Catholic Memorial to a fifth-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 19-10 overall record.

Tenley Kuehn, Green Bay Preble, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Green Bay Preble to a Fox River Classic Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 25-2 overall record.

Piper Olson, Grantsburg, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Grantsburg to a Lakeland Conference (West Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 25-1 overall record.

Bitsy Palicka, Sussex Hamilton, sophomore (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Sussex Hamilton to a Greater Metro Conference title, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 30-1 overall record.

Rory Salvesen, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, senior (SS)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Wittenberg-Birnamwood to a second-place finish in the Central Wisconsin Conference (East Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 25-5 overall record.

Lauren Voss, Hartford, senior (SS/3B)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Hartford to a North Shore Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-6 overall record.

Anna Wall, Tomah, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection lead Tomah to a Mississippi Valley Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 19-6 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com