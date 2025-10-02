Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area from Thursday, October 2 to Friday, October 3, including ten games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The one ranked on ranked matchup of the weekend in the Milwaukee area is between No. 7 Arrowhead and No. 8 Mukwonago on Friday night.
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Vincent at Barack Obama Career & Tech, 6:00 PM
Hale at Marquette University, 7:00 PM
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
Reagan Prep at Riverside University, 3:30 PM
Nicolet at Wabasso, 6:00 PM
Brookfield Central at Brookfield East, 6:00 PM
Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland, 6:00 PM
Whitewater at Jefferson, 6:00 PM
Howards Grove at Ozaukee, 6:00 PM
Indian Trail at Horlick, 6:00 PM
Homestead at Cedarburg, 6:00 PM
Arrowhead at Mukwonago, 6:00 PM
South Milwaukee at St. Joseph, 6:00 PM
New Berlin West at South, 6:00 PM
Nicolet at Hartford, 6:00 PM
Pius XI Catholic at Milwaukee Academy of Science, 6:00 PM
Whitefish Bay at West, 6:00 PM
Menomonee Falls at Hamilton, 6:00 PM
West Allis Central at Wauwatosa East, 6:00 PM
Shoreland Lutheran at Martin Luther, 6:00 PM
Cedar Grove-Belgium at Random Lake, 6:00 PM
Waterloo at Markesan, 6:00 PM
St. Thomas More at Luther Prep, 6:00 PM
Port Washington at Watertown, 6:00 PM
Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Plymouth, 6:00 PM
Randolph at Parkview, 6:00 PM
Bradford at Park, 6:00 PM
Union Grove at Waterford, 6:00 PM
Whitnall at Greenfield, 6:00 PM
Greendale at Wisconsin Lutheran, 6:00 PM
Grafton at Milwaukee Lutheran, 6:00 PM
Germantown at Pewaukee, 6:00 PM
Cambridge at Pardeeville, 6:00 PM
Westfield Area at Palmyra-Eagle, 6:00 PM
Tremper at Franklin, 6:00 PM
Marshall at Fall River/Rio Co-op, 6:00 PM
Burlington at Elkhorn, 6:00 PM
Fort Atkinson at Sun Prairie West, 6:00 PM
St. Mary's Springs at Campbellsport, 6:00 PM
Eisenhower at Catholic Memorial, 6:00 PM
St. Catherine's at University School of Milwaukee, 6:00 PM
Edgerton at Evansville, 6:00 PM
Big Foot at Clinton, 6:00 PM
Berlin at Waupun, 6:00 PM
Westosha Central at Beloit Memorial, 6:00 PM
Manitowoc Lutheran at Oostburg, 6:00 PM
North at East, 6:00 PM
Brookfield Academy at Living Word Lutheran, 6:00 PM
Omro at Mayville, 6:00 PM
East at Slinger, 6:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls at Little Chute, 6:00 PM
Dominican at St. Joseph, 6:00 PM
Dodgeland at Lourdes, 6:00 PM
Oconomowoc at West, 6:00 PM
Mount Horeb / Barneveld at Lakeside Lutheran, 6:00 PM
Delavan-Darien at Monroe, 6:00 PM
Oak Creek at Case, 6:00 PM
Wilmot at Badger, 6:00 PM
DeForest at Milton, 6:00 PM
Columbus at Lake Mills, 6:00 PM
Brown Deer at Lake Country Lutheran, 6:00 PM
South at Notre Dame Academy, 6:00 PM
North Fond Du Lac at Lomira, 6:00 PM
West at North, 6:00 PM
Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School at Racine Lutheran, 6:00 PM
Bradley Tech at King, 6:00 PM
St. Francis at Cudahy, 6:00 PM
Beaver Dam at Kewaskum, 6:00 PM
Muskego at Kettle Moraine, 6:00 PM
