Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 69 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20, including ten games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
A couple of ranked on ranked matchups Friday night in the Milwaukee area include No. 1 Arrowhead traveling to No. 14 Muskego as well as No. 18 Hamilton going to No. 9 Germantown.
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Bay View (2-2) vs Madison University (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Barack Obama Career & Tech (0-3) vs North (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 19 New Berlin West going to No. 25 Catholic Memorial Friday night at 7:00pm. You can follow every game on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Park (0-4) vs Case (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Tremper (0-4) vs Indian Trail (1-3) at 6:00 PM
New Berlin West (4-0) vs Catholic Memorial (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Bradford (4-0) vs Horlick (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Whitnall (3-1) vs Wisconsin Lutheran (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Whitewater (1-2) vs Monroe (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Whitefish Bay (2-2) vs Cedarburg (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Nicolet (2-2) vs Slinger (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Shoreland Lutheran (3-1) vs Brown Deer (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Cedar Grove-Belgium (1-3) vs Hilbert (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Monona Grove (3-1) vs Milton (4-0) at 7:00 PM
West (0-4) vs North (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Menomonee Falls (1-3) vs Brookfield Central (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Hartford (1-3) vs West (3-1) at 7:00 PM
West (2-2) vs Wauwatosa East (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Campbellsport (1-3) vs Mayville (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Nekoosa (0-4) vs Waupun (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Cambridge (4-0) vs Waterloo (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Westosha Central (0-4) vs Waterford (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Random Lake (1-3) vs Reedsville (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Westfield Area (3-1) vs Randolph (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls (0-4) vs Luxemburg-Casco (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Watertown (1-3) vs Plymouth (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Pewaukee (2-2) vs West (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Wilmot (0-4) vs Union Grove (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Brookfield East (3-1) vs Hale (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Greendale (2-2) vs Greenfield (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Grafton (4-0) vs South Milwaukee (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Hamilton (3-1) vs Germantown (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Johnson Creek (3-1) vs Palmyra-Eagle (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Atkinson (0-4) vs Waunakee (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Markesan (4-0) vs Fall River/Rio Co-op (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Evansville (4-0) vs Jefferson (3-1) at 7:00 PM
South (1-3) vs Eisenhower (1-3) at 7:00 PM
St. Joseph (4-0) vs Brookfield Academy (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Academy of Science (0-4) vs St. Francis (2-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Catherine's (3-1) vs Martin Luther (3-1) at 7:00 PM
South (1-3) vs Oshkosh North (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Columbus (3-1) vs Big Foot (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Burlington (3-1) vs Beloit Memorial (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Edgerton (2-2) vs East Troy (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Howards Grove (2-2) vs Oostburg (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Lodi (3-1) vs Clinton (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Living Word Lutheran (0-3) vs Catholic Central (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Omro (3-1) vs Lomira (3-1) at 7:00 PM
East (0-4) vs Homestead (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Beaver Dam (1-3) vs Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Dodgeland (0-4) vs Parkview (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Marquette University (2-2) vs Oconomowoc (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Lakeside Lutheran (0-4) vs Sauk Prairie (3-1) at 7:00 PM
McFarland (0-3) vs Delavan-Darien (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Badger (4-0) vs Elkhorn (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Lake Mills (4-0) vs Turner (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Oak Creek (3-1) vs Franklin (4-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Thomas More (2-2) vs Lake Country Lutheran (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Deerfield (1-3) vs Marshall (1-3) at 7:00 PM
North (1-3) vs West Allis Central (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Pius XI Catholic (2-2) vs Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School (0-4) at 7:00 PM
King (2-2) vs Reagan Prep (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Cudahy (2-2) vs Racine Lutheran (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Port Washington (2-2) vs Kewaskum (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Kettle Moraine (2-2) vs Mukwonago (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Arrowhead (4-0) vs Muskego (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Lutheran vs Shorewood/Messmer - CANCELLED
Dominican vs Kenosha Christian Life - CANCELLED
Walther Christian vs Kenosha Christian Life - CANCELLED
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
Luther Prep (1-3) vs University School of Milwaukee (1-3) at 1:00 PM
