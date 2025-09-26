Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 68 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The one ranked on ranked matchup of the weekend in the Milwaukee area is between No. 4 Franklin and No. 18 Bradford on Friday night.
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
Bay View (3-2) vs South (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Madison University (0-1) vs Barack Obama Career & Tech (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Reedsville (2-2) vs Howards Grove (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Random Lake (1-4) vs Manitowoc Lutheran (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Oostburg (2-3) vs Cedar Grove-Belgium (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 61 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Friday, September 26. you can follow every game on the Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Horlick (2-3) vs Tremper (0-5) at 6:00 PM
Aurora Central Catholic (3-1) vs Catholic Central (0-5) at 6:00 PM
Clinton (4-1) vs Columbus (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Brookfield Academy (3-3) vs Hilbert (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Case (3-2) vs Indian Trail (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Shorewood/Messmer (0-2) vs Whitnall (4-1) at 7:00 PM
South (1-4) vs North (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Slinger (4-1) vs Whitefish Bay (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Hilbert (4-1) vs Ozaukee (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Homestead (5-0) vs Hartford (1-3) at 7:00 PM
West (3-1) vs Nicolet (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Catholic Memorial (4-1) vs West (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Wauwatosa East (3-2) vs New Berlin West (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Waupun (5-0) vs Wautoma (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Martin Luther (3-2) vs St. Thomas More (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Marshall (2-3) vs Cambridge (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Marquette University (3-2) vs Hamilton (4-1) at 7:00 PM (0% picked Marquette University, 100% picked Hamilton)
Poynette (4-1) vs Markesan (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Plymouth (5-0) vs Port Washington (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Racine Lutheran (5-1) vs Pius XI Catholic (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Mukwonago (4-1) vs Pewaukee (3-2) at 7:00 PM (100% picked Mukwonago, 0% picked Pewaukee)
University School of Milwaukee (1-4) vs Brown Deer (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Union Grove (5-0) vs Westosha Central (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Two Rivers (0-5) vs Sheboygan Falls (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Reagan Prep (4-1) vs Hamilton (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Hale (2-3) vs Menomonee Falls (2-3) at 7:00 PM
South Milwaukee (0-5) vs Greendale (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Greenfield (5-1) vs Grafton (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Brookfield Central (1-4) vs Germantown (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Waterloo (3-2) vs Pardeeville (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Palmyra-Eagle (3-1) vs Randolph (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Franklin (5-0) vs Bradford (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Milton (4-1) vs Fort Atkinson (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Elkhorn (3-2) vs Waterford (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Mayville (5-0) vs St. Mary's Springs (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Eisenhower (2-3) vs West Allis Central (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Luther Prep (2-3) vs St. Catherine's (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson (3-2) vs Edgerton (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Big Foot (1-4) vs Horicon (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Beloit Memorial (1-4) vs Wilmot (0-5) at 7:00 PM
East Troy (1-4) vs Whitewater (1-3) at 7:00 PM
St. Joseph (5-0) vs Living Word Lutheran (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Cedarburg (1-4) vs East (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Watertown (1-4) vs Beaver Dam (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Catholic Central (0-5) vs Dominican (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Johnson Creek (4-1) vs Dodgeland (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Edgewood (5-0) vs Lakeside Lutheran (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Delavan-Darien (3-2) vs Evansville (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Park (0-5) vs Oak Creek (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Badger (5-0) vs Burlington (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Lake Mills (5-0) vs Lodi (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Lake Country Lutheran (4-1) vs Shoreland Lutheran (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Lomira (4-1) vs Laconia (2-3) at 7:00 PM
North Fond Du Lac (0-5) vs Campbellsport (1-4) at 7:00 PM
North (2-3) vs South (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Oconomowoc (3-2) vs Arrowhead (4-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Francis (2-3) vs Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Academy of Science (1-4) vs Cudahy (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Kewaskum (0-5) vs Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-2) at 7:00 PM
West (2-3) vs Kettle Moraine (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Brookfield East (4-1) vs Muskego (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
Wisconsin Lutheran (2-3) vs Milwaukee Lutheran (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Brookfield Academy vs Kenosha Christian Life - CANCELLED
