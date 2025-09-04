Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5
There are 71 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No.1 Arrowhead hosting No. 21 West as well as No. 6 Hamilton at Brookfield East.
September 4, 2025
New Berlin West vs West Allis Central, 7:00 PM
September 5, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 4 Franklin and No. 5 Badger taking action Friday night.
Milwaukee Marshall vs Reagan Prep, 4:30 PM
Bradford vs Tremper, 6:00 PM
Oak Creek vs Indian Trail, 6:00 PM
Hamilton vs Brookfield East, 7:00 PM
Howards Grove vs Manitowoc Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Nicolet vs Homestead, 7:00 PM
Menomonee Falls vs Mukwonago, 7:00 PM
Burlington vs Wilmot, 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs Monroe, 7:00 PM
South Milwaukee vs Wisconsin Lutheran, 7:00 PM
St. Thomas More vs Shoreland Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Westfield Area vs Johnson Creek, 7:00 PM
Wrightstown vs Sheboygan Falls, 7:00 PM
Hartford vs Slinger, 7:00 PM
West vs Cedarburg, 7:00 PM
South vs West, 7:00 PM
Mayville vs Winnebago Lutheran Academy, 7:00 PM
Reedsville vs Cedar Grove-Belgium, 7:00 PM
Ripon vs Waupun, 7:00 PM
Sauk Prairie vs Watertown, 7:00 PM
Hilbert vs Random Lake, 7:00 PM
Marquette University vs Brookfield Central, 7:00 PM
Racine Lutheran vs Catholic Central, 7:00 PM
Cambridge vs Poynette, 7:00 PM
Portage vs Plymouth, 7:00 PM
Pius XI Catholic vs Brookfield Academy, 7:00 PM
Park vs Horlick, 7:00 PM
University School of Milwaukee vs Martin Luther, 7:00 PM
Greenfield vs Shorewood/Messmer, 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Lutheran vs Greendale, 7:00 PM
Grafton vs Whitnall, 7:00 PM
Germantown vs Hale, 7:00 PM
Pardeeville vs Marshall, 7:00 PM
Parkview vs Palmyra-Eagle, 7:00 PM
Case vs Franklin, 7:00 PM
Fall River/Rio Co-op vs Waterloo, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn vs Union Grove, 7:00 PM
Sun Prairie West vs Milton, 7:00 PM
Stoughton vs Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Wauwatosa East vs Eisenhower, 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Academy of Science vs St. Joseph, 7:00 PM
St. Catherine's vs Brown Deer, 7:00 PM
Turner vs Big Foot, 7:00 PM
Beloit Memorial vs Waterford, 7:00 PM
Randolph vs Lourdes, 7:00 PM
Campbellsport vs Lomira, 7:00 PM
Lodi vs Columbus, 7:00 PM
Greenfield vs Oostburg, 7:00 PM
South vs East, 7:00 PM
St. Francis vs Living Word Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Whitefish Bay vs East, 7:00 PM
Mount Horeb / Barneveld vs Beaver Dam, 7:00 PM
Cambria-Friesland vs Dodgeland, 7:00 PM
Lakeside Lutheran vs Port Washington, 7:00 PM
Edgerton vs Delavan-Darien, 7:00 PM
Westosha Central vs Badger, 7:00 PM
Fort Atkinson vs DeForest, 7:00 PM
Horicon vs Lake Mills, 7:00 PM
Luther Prep vs Lake Country Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Markesan vs Deerfield, 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Academy vs North, 7:00 PM
Catholic Memorial vs North, 7:00 PM
West vs Arrowhead, 7:00 PM
King vs Barack Obama Career & Tech, 7:00 PM
Cudahy vs Dominican, 7:00 PM
Edgewood vs Kewaskum, 7:00 PM
Kettle Moraine vs Oconomowoc, 7:00 PM
Winnebago vs Clinton, 7:00 PM
Muskego vs Pewaukee, 7:00 PM
Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School vs Kenosha Christian Life, Cancelled
