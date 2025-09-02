Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
With the first two weeks of scheduled games in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Arrowhead maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot following a 16-13 home-field non-conference victory over fourth-ranked Neenah on Aug. 29. The reigning Classic 8 Conference co-champion Warhawks, 2-0 overall, have combined to outscore their first two opponents by a 69-35 margin.
Following strong back-to-back victories to start the season, Wauwatosa East, Darlington, Menomonie, Waukesha West, and Lake Mills each make their initial appearance within the top 25.
Marquette, Sun Prairie East, Verona, D.C. Everest, and Kaukauna dropped out of the rankings after suffering two consecutive losses.
High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 Rankings - September 1, 2025
1. Arrowhead (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 4 Neenah 16-13
Next up: vs. No. 21 Waukesha West, Sept. 5
2. Waunakee (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Madison Memorial 35-0
Next up: vs. Monona Grove, Sept. 5
3. West De Pere (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 22 Kaukauna 33-9
Next up: vs. Green Bay Southwest, Sept. 5
4. Franklin (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Brookfield Central 42-14
Next up: vs. Racine Case, Sept. 5
5. Badger (2-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. No. 8 Slinger 56-17
Next up: vs. Westosha Central, Sept. 5
6. Hamilton (Sussex) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Racine Case 20-12
Next up: at Brookfield East, Sept. 5
7. Homestead (2-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Kettle Moraine 56-28
Next up: vs. Nicolet, Sept. 5
8. Oconomowoc (2-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 23 Verona 13-7
Next up: vs. Kettle Moraine, Sept. 5
9. New Richmond (2-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Eau Claire North 48-10
Next up: vs. Chippewa Falls, Sept. 5
10. Neenah (1-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Arrowhead 16-13
Next up: at Appleton East, Sept. 4
11. Notre Dame (2-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. De Pere 42-30
Next up: at Sheboygan North, Sept. 5
12. Rice Lake (2-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Wisconsin Rapids 30-14
Next up: vs. Marshfield, Sept. 5
13. Hudson (2-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Wausau West 30-14
Next up: at Menomonie, Sept. 5
14. Wauwatosa East (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Pius 40-0
Next up: at New Berlin Eisenhower, Sept. 5
15. Darlington (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Prairie du Chien 26-14
Next up: vs. Mineral Point, Sept. 5
16. Kimberly (1-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. No. 2 Bay Port 23-7
Next up: at Oshkosh West, Sept. 4
17. Muskego (1-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Oak Creek 41-17
Next up: at Pewaukee, Sept. 5
18. Lake Mills (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Marshall 50-14
Next up: at Horicon/Hustisford, Sept. 5
19. Mukwonago (1-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. No. 13 Sun Prairie East 40-3
Next up: vs. Menomonee Falls, Sept. 5
20. Menomonie (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Marshfield 30-16
Next up: vs. No. 13 Hudson
21. Waukesha West (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Waukesha North 35-0
Next up: at No. 1 Arrowhead, Sept. 5
22. Appleton North (1-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Kenosha Bradford 27-17
Next up: at Fond du Lac, Sept. 4
23. Bay Port (1-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 20 Kimberly 23-7
Next up: vs. Green Bay Preble, Sept. 5
24. Slinger (1-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 17 Badger 56-17
Next up: vs. Hartford, Sept. 5
25. Catholic Memorial (1-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Sun Prairie West 30-7
Next up: at Waukesha North, Sept. 5
