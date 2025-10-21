Nolberto Rosales of Kenosha Bradford Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Kenosha Bradford sophomore Nolberto Rosales for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.
In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 14-Oct. 19) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Kenosha Bradford standout came out on top.
The talented young quarterback completed 16 of 37 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns as the second-place Red Devils defeated Oak Creek 14-10 in a hard-fought Southeast Conference game on Oct. 10.
Rosales received 53% of the vote to claim top honors, Plymouth senior running back Deven Miller finished second (35%), and Homestead senior running back Connor Pangallo placed third (6%). There were 7,002 votes registered in the poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com