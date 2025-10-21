High School

Nolberto Rosales of Kenosha Bradford Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week

Rosales earned 53% of the vote to outdistance Plymouth senior running back Deven Miller, who finished with 35%

Nolberto Rosales (18) of Kenosha Bradford has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.
Congratulations to Kenosha Bradford sophomore Nolberto Rosales for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.

In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 14-Oct. 19) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Kenosha Bradford standout came out on top.

The talented young quarterback completed 16 of 37 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns as the second-place Red Devils defeated Oak Creek 14-10 in a hard-fought Southeast Conference game on Oct. 10.

Rosales received 53% of the vote to claim top honors, Plymouth senior running back Deven Miller finished second (35%), and Homestead senior running back Connor Pangallo placed third (6%). There were 7,002 votes registered in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

