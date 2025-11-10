Patrick Greisen of West De Pere Sets Wisconsin Record For Career Touchdown Passes
West De Pere High School's Patrick Greisen has consistently lived up to his reputation as one of the state's most prolific quarterbacks.
Greisen's four passing touchdowns in a playoff victory over Union Grove delivered the record
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior fittingly demonstrated that uncanny ability once again Friday night, completing 17 of 25 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns as the top-seeded No. 3-ranked West De Pere football team defeated third-seeded Union Grove 42-14 in a WIAA Division 2 third-round playoff game.
With the commanding individual performance, the University of South Dakota recruit established a prestigious Wisconsin record for career touchdown passes with 97, breaking the prior mark of 96 set by former Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran standout Robby Michael (2018-2021).
Braylon Stegall made the historic TD grab
The history-making TD pass came on a 16-yard strike to tough, resourceful junior wide receiver Braylon Stegall one minute into the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 42-7.
Gresen's 3,325 passing yards is tops in the state in 2025
Greisen is the state's leading passer this season with 3,325 yards and 44 touchdowns, according to statistics compiled by Bound.com.
He has been a force over the course of the first three playoff games, connecting on 56 passes for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a statement-making 283-yard, five-touchdown effort in a WIAA Division 2 first-round 70-33 victory over Hartford on Oct. 24.
It's been a remarkable journey to the Wisconsin all-time passing TD record for Greisen, who didn't assume the starting quarterback position until 2024, finishing as the state's most prolific passer by completing 249 passes for 3,846 yards and 49 touchdowns.
The journey to the record began with just four TD passes in his first two seasons
The gradual ascent began with a single TD pass as a freshman in 2022 and three as a sophomore for a combined two-year total of 280 yards.
West De Pere won the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) championship in 2024, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record during Greisen's breakout junior year.
With the statement-making individual performance last season, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selection moved into third place overall in state history for passing yards in a single season.
To put the feat in historical perspective, Greisen became a member of an elite group of players standing behind only Josh Weiss of Cedar Grove-Belgium (4,231 yards and 59 touchdowns in the 2016 season) and Matt Ferris of Xavier (3,947 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2013).
A leader with a state championship goal
“You know, for me, last year was a learning experience,” said Greisen, looking back on his first season as a starter in an interview with Green Bay Press-Gazette reporter Scott Venci.“Now that I know what it’s like, I can now teach and lead my other teammates.”
“I like to put a little chip on my shoulder,” he added. “You always have to have that to push you when you are lazy and tired. You have got to get up and have some fire. That definitely pushes me to get better.”
West De Pere is seeking its third state championship in program history and first since the memorable 2011 season.
The FRCC North champion Phantoms, 12-0 overall, are scheduled to face No. 6-ranked Homestead, 12-0, in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game at Neenah on Friday at 7 p.m.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com