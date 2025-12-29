High School

Vote: Who is Wisconsin's Top Returning Scoring Threat In Boys Basketball Entering 2025-26 Season

Here are 20 prolific candidates for your voting consideration

Jeff Hagenau

Milwaukee Juneau's Dooney Johnson (1) races Racine Park's Jwan Eastland (11) downcourt during a Deer District Prep Showcase game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
Milwaukee Juneau's Dooney Johnson (1) races Racine Park's Jwan Eastland (11) downcourt during a Deer District Prep Showcase game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the highly anticipated, action-packed Wisconsin high school boys basketball season underway, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding returning players and cast your vote for the best in the state.

We begin by looking at 20 of the most prolific individual scoring threats from throughout the state in 2024-2025.

There are hundreds of high-caliber boys basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until January 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2024-2025 season as compiled by Bound.com, WBCA, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)

Calvin Anderson, Superior, senior

Braylon Backaus, Black River Falls, junior

Mohammad Badwan, Salam, junior

Dominik Baxter, Peshtigo, senior

Zavier Castillo, Greendale, senior

Keegan Degeorge, Waukesha South, junior

Sam Fait, Catholic Central, junior

Yusef Gray Jr., West Allis Central, junior

Lamont Hamilton, Racine St. Catherine's, senior

Amare Hereford, Beloit Memorial, senior

Dooney Johnson, Milwaukee Juneau, junior

Matthew Kloskey, Wauwatosa West, senior

Josh Manchester, Mount Horeb, senior

Noah Maniscalco, De Pere, senior

Dayne Mumm, Clayton, senior

Griffin Noll, Pecatonica, junior

Trey Resch, Arrowhead, junior

Kayden Schultz, Plymouth, senior

Delvito Velazquez, Messmer, junior

Zavier Zenz, Wisconsin Lutheran, senior

Published
