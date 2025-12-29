Vote: Who is Wisconsin's Top Returning Scoring Threat In Boys Basketball Entering 2025-26 Season
With the highly anticipated, action-packed Wisconsin high school boys basketball season underway, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding returning players and cast your vote for the best in the state.
We begin by looking at 20 of the most prolific individual scoring threats from throughout the state in 2024-2025.
There are hundreds of high-caliber boys basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until January 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2024-2025 season as compiled by Bound.com, WBCA, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Calvin Anderson, Superior, senior
Braylon Backaus, Black River Falls, junior
Mohammad Badwan, Salam, junior
Dominik Baxter, Peshtigo, senior
Zavier Castillo, Greendale, senior
Keegan Degeorge, Waukesha South, junior
Sam Fait, Catholic Central, junior
Yusef Gray Jr., West Allis Central, junior
Lamont Hamilton, Racine St. Catherine's, senior
Amare Hereford, Beloit Memorial, senior
Dooney Johnson, Milwaukee Juneau, junior
Matthew Kloskey, Wauwatosa West, senior
Josh Manchester, Mount Horeb, senior
Noah Maniscalco, De Pere, senior
Dayne Mumm, Clayton, senior
Griffin Noll, Pecatonica, junior
Trey Resch, Arrowhead, junior
Kayden Schultz, Plymouth, senior
Delvito Velazquez, Messmer, junior
Zavier Zenz, Wisconsin Lutheran, senior
About Our Athlete Poll Voting
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com