Powerful, Elite Champions Showcased At Wisconsin (WIAA) State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament
MADISON, Wis. - The highly anticipated Wisconsin (WIAA) state high school girls individual wrestling tournament came to an exciting, energized finish Saturday night as it crowned its champions at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center.
Seven of the 12 wrestlers who claimed titles in the fiercely competitive three-day competition were top seeded.
Taylor Whiting, a senior from Lena High School, won by pin at 114 pounds to capture her third consecutive state championship and finish the season with an unblemished 17-0 overall record.
Six wrestlers earned their second state title including: De Pere senior Brooke Corrigan at 100 (11-0); Marshfield senior Ava Gardner at 107 (37-2); Two Rivers junior Angie Bianchi at 120 (27-0); Milton junior Madi Peach at 126 (41-0); Menasha's Lillie Banks at 132 (46-1) and Wittenberg-Birnamwood sophomore Brooke Huffman at 185 (34-0).
Riley Hanrahan, a sophomore from Black River Falls, and Oak Creek senior Isabelle Olesen each completed undefeated seasons en route to winning their first titles. Hanrahan defeated two-time champion Carley Ceshker of Badger in the finals at 138 to finish 28-0. Olesen won at 152 to complete an undefeated season at 23-0. Olesen's run to the title was highlighted by an inspired upset of Hailie Krueger, a three-time state champion, in the semifinals.
Milton earned the first girls team championship in state history with 62 points. Freedom placed second with 56 points.
WISCONSIN (WIAA) STATE GIRLS INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
Where: University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.
Championship Matches
100: Brooke Corrigan (De Pere) def. Katherine Cook (Freedom) by decision 13-9
107: Ava Gardner (Marshfield) def. Lily Baker (Freedom) by major decision 14-0
114: Taylor Whiting (Lena) pinned Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah) 1:13
120: Angie Bianchi (Two Rivers) def. Emjay Neumann (Manitowoc Lincoln) by decision 7-5
126: Madi Peach (Milton) def. Dealya Collins (Mineral Point) by technical fall 17-2
132: Lillie Banks (Menasha) def. Hayli Fletcher (Fort Atkinson) by decision 6-3
138: Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls) def. Carley Ceshker (Badger) by technical fall 16-0
145: Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) pinned Layla Risler (Mondovi) 3:06
152: Isabelle Olesen (Oak Creek) def. Madalyn Sokolski (Bonduel) by major decision 14-0
165: Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship) pinned Victoria Jewell (Nicolet) 2:30
185: Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) pinned Kiley Georgel (Luxemburg-Casco) :33
235: Kalie Davis (Belmont) def. Reghan Ziegler (Fond du Lac) 7-4 (OT)
