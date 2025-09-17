Ripon Standout Eric Cumber Thriving In Spotlight As One Of Wisconsin's Top Running Backs
With the grit and determination of a battle-tested veteran, Eric Cumber's explosive, relentless running style has taken the spotlight.
Cumber, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back for the Ripon High School football team, currently leads Wisconsin in rushing with a state-high 1,062 yards on 125 attempts and 13 touchdowns through four games this season as compiled by Bound.com.
The fleet-footed senior has been a consistent, tough workhorse for the Tigers, who are 1-1 in the South Central Conference standings and 2-2 overall.
Cumber is averaging a staggering 265.5 yards per game and blistering 8.5 yards per carry behind the strong efforts of the Ripon offensive line.
He has eclipsed the 300-yard mark two times this season, generating a career-best 26 carries for 368 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-6 home-field non-conference victory over Clintonville on Aug. 28.
It was a remarkable, memorable feat considering the majority was accomplished during the break-out first half.
“It starts with the offensive line, and Eric (Cumber) would be the first person to say something like that, too,” said Ripon head coach Andrew Selgrad, in a post-game interview with the Ripon Commonwealth Press. “The blocking was very good, much improved over week one. The offensive line did a great job, wide receivers did a great job blocking, our assignments were better, and that’s the result. When you get everybody on the same page doing their job, that’s what you get, 368 yards on 26 carries. That’s top-level. That was one of the top rushing performances in the state.”
Cumber's statement-making individual performance was followed two weeks later with 336 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-34 home-field league victory over Wisconsin Dells on Sept. 12.
His other efforts this season have included 115 yards and no touchdowns in a season-opening non-conference road loss to Laconia on Aug. 22 and 243 yards with three touchdowns in a road loss to Waupun in the league opener Sept. 5.
Ripon is scheduled to host Berlin in a conference showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com