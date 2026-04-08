Seymour High School Hires Head Football Coach

Seymour High School hired Jeff Marsh to become its next head football coach, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette. He has been the Thunder's defensive coordinator for the previous three seasons.

Marsh was a standout athlete at Seymour, and now he gets the chance to lead the Thunder.

“If you would have asked me 10 years ago or five years ago that I would have ever thought that this would have been an option or in my cards or destiny, I would have kind of laughed at you and said you are silly,” said Marsh, who told the Green Bay Press Gazette. “So, it’s kind of interesting how things work out and the way life falls into place sometimes in certain ways.”

Marsh as an assistant at Seymour for coach Ron Swanson, and he also coached at Menasha, Berlin and Pulaski.

Marsh played offensive and defensive line while he was at Seymour. He earned all-conference honors as a junior.

In track and field, he finished fifth and fourth in shot put in the state during his junior and senior year, respectively. He threw at the University of Minnesota.

“I have such a variety of good coaches to pull from,” Marsh told the Green Bay Press Gazette. “I’ve seen a lot of good ideas that work. I’m not going to sit here and say that I’ve reimagined the entire coaching football at the high school level process.

“I’m going to steal the things I’ve learned under Coach Collar as a player and still talking to him to this day. Things that I learned while coaching with Ron Swanson and with Jerad and with Coach Molle and Coach Bins and all the other assistants around me and try to put together a melting pot of good ideas.”

Seymour finished with a 7-3 record in 2025. The Thunder turned the program around from an 0-9 finish in 2022 and a 3-7 finish in 2023. But they will lose their quarterback and top four rushers from 2025.

“I would like to be of the mentality that you don’t rebuild, you just reload,” Marsh told the Green Bay Press Gazette. “But a lot of that is on the kids. It’s high school. You can’t control who is coming out every year or what a class is like with participation numbers and all of that. At least when you are first starting out.

“I do always want to win a game, don’t get me wrong. But I think, especially in a smaller school like ours has become now, if you are giving those kids a positive experience where when they are our age they look back and they remember those times in football or high school as positive and you were part of that reason, I think then that’s where the big victory comes from.”