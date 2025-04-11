Sun Prairie East boys basketball standout point guard decommits from Arkansas State
Chris Davis Jr., a standout 6-foot-4 senior point guard for the Sun Prairie East High School boys basketball team, has officially reopened his college recruitment after decommitting from Arkansas State University, citing a coaching change.
Davis Jr. was the Wisconsin boys high school scoring champion the past two years, averaging 35.2 points per game during his highlight-reel 2024-2025 season. He averaged a state-best 40.8 ppg. as a junior at Sun Prairie West in 2023-2024.
The two-time reigning Big Eight Conference Player of the Year and all-state selection generated an individual season-high 61 points in a 98-79 home-court victory over Verona on Jan. 16. He scored 985 points this year, finishing his high school career with 2,688 points (ranking fifth all-time in Wisconsin high school boys state history).
After transferring to Sun Prairie East from Sun Prairie West for his senior year, Davis Jr. went on to power the Cardinals to a Big Eight championship with a 15-3 league record, and eventual WIAA Division 1 regional championship.
The Cardinals, who finished 21-7 overall, defeated top-ranked, and previously unbeaten Kettle Moraine 82-71 in an emotional sectional semifinal at Mukwonago High School on March 13. (snapping the Lasers' state-best 26-game winning streak in the process).
Fittingly, he put an exclamation point on the victory with a slam dunk at the buzzer.
Sun Prairie East's season came to an end as it lost to Waunakee 75-70 in the D1 sectional championship game March 15.
Arkansas State's Bryan Hodgson resigned March 24 after two seasons at the helm, accepting the men's head coaching position at the University of South Florida.
Arkansas State completed the 2024-2025 season with its first Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship since 1988-89 and 25-11 overall record. The Red Wolves advanced to the championship game of the conference tournament for the second consecutive year, earning the right to play in the National Invitational Tournament for the first time since 1991.
Former University of Alabama assistant Ryan Pannone was officially hired as new Arkansas State head coach on March 30.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com