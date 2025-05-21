Top 25 Wisconsin high school baseball rankings (05/21/2025)
We enter the third week of May in Wisconsin high school baseball, entering the later stages of the regular season. Amongst the front half of the Top 25, though, there is still no clear standout.
Baseball is a long, difficult game, and unlike sports like football and basketball, it is extremely difficult to be the "undefeated" or "one-loss" team in high school baseball. Simply put, the ups and downs each team can experience, such as injuries, sore arms, normal fatigue, or a difficult matchup can easily lead to a kingpin team taking multiple losses throughout the season.
High School On SI has the current No. 1 team, who has lost five times in their 22 games this season. We also bring you the following teams looking to take that fluctuating, No. 1 spot.
1. Hudson (17-5)
The Raiders out of Hudson take the No. 1 spot, entering the week with a 16-5 record and made it 17 wins with a 9-1 victory at Rice Lake on Monday. The face Hill-Murray today and face Rice Lake again on Thursday, both games at home.
2. Kimberly (13-4)
The Papermakers as of late are on an impressive regular season run, winning nine out of their last ten games, with the one loss being to No. 1 Hudson on May 3. Last week they held Appleton East and North to just one run in their 6-1 and 5-1 victories. This week they play back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday against Kaukauna and Fond du Lac.
3. Hamilton (18-4)
The Chargers started off extremely hot to start the regular season, but in this later stretch of the season they have found themselves on the wrong end of a few close losses. Throughout May they lost to Pewaukee (6-7), Wisconsin Lutheran (0-1), and Hudson (3-5), but this past week they went 2-0 with both shutout victories. This week they look to continue this when they travel to Germantown.
4. Arrowhead (15-4)
Winners of four straight games, the Warhawks continue on this week with a double header against Catholic Memorial at home on Thursday and then head to Wisconsin Lutheran on Friday. This past week they beat Whitnall (6-5) and Sun Prairie West (3-1).
5. Madison Memorial (14-4)
The Spartans started off last week with a loss to Janesville Craig (3-6), but bounced back later in the week with a 11-1 victory over Madison La Follette and got a revenge win against Janesville Craig at home. They are back on the road again this week, taking on Monona Grove and Madison West before taking on Regents again at home.
6. Sun Prairie East (14-5)
The Cardinals previously were amongst the first five spots in the Top 25, but they drop a few spots after losing three out of their last five games. Two of those three took place last week, so they appear to be on an incline as of late, and they'll look to prove that twice against Verona twice and once away at Milton this week.
7. De Pere (16-4)
The Redbirds have been playing quality baseball as of late, getting wins where they need to but were on the wrong end of a couple of games decided by two runs or less. They look to bounce back against Manitowoc Lincoln and Notre Dame this week.
8. Hortonville (16-4)
Just two losses since April 10th, the Polar Bears continue to claw their way up the Top 10. They got shutout against Neenah last week, but completed their own shutout against Appleton West and snuck by Appleton East last week. They look toward Fond du Lac, Appleton North, and Menasha this week.
9. Whitnall (17-4)
After a one-run loss to Arrowhead last week, the Falcons bounced back against New Berlin West (4-1) on Saturday. They face Greenfield today and play Brookfield East on Thursday.
10. New Berlin Eisenhower (15-4)
Having won four of their last five games, the Lions are on a roll as of late. They had four games on schedule last week, only played three, but they shutout Greendale in both matchups (6-0, 10-0) and absolutely dominated Woodstock North (IL) (15-3). They take on New Berlin West today and tomorrow, then face Germantown on Saturday.
11. Slinger (17-3)
The Owls have won 8 out of their last 10 games, going 5-1 in the past week. They take on Hartford and Pewaukee this week before taking on Whitefish Bay on Saturday.
12. New Richmond (16-4)
It was a rough stretch for the Tigers starting out the month of May, but last week they were able to just deliver against No. 1 Hudson (6-5) in a double header and went 2-0 against Superior. They take on Chippewa Falls two times on Thursday for their only matchups this week.
13. Germantown (14-4)
Germantown has had a unique season, one that has been extremely heartbreaking. All four losses to the squad have been by a single run, and they have been taking care of teams everywhere else. The Warhawks last week went 3-0 against Brookfield Central (twice) and West Allis Hale. They test themselves this week against Sussex Hamilton and New Berlin Eisenhower, who are both ranked higher.
14. Pewaukee (18-4)
The Pirates have won four out of their last five games after dropping two straight to New Berlin Eisenhower. They take on Pius Xi Catholic and Slinger this week, trying to defend their No. 13 spot.
15. Brookfield East (14-6)
The Spartans have dropped two games this past week to Sussex Hamitlon (0-5) and Waukesha North (3-9). They look to bounce back this week at Whitnall and at home against Waterford.
16. Wisconsin Lutheran (15-5)
It was a heavy load for the Vikings last week, starting off a little cold with a loss against Pewaukee (0-6). However, they bounced back in the double header against the Pirates (7-3), and then they continued to score 29 total runs in the Wisconsin Lutheran College Invite on Saturday. They won against Lakeside Lutheran (19-5) and Kettle Moraine Lutheran (10-0). They take on Greendale today and then Arrowhead on Friday.
17. Waterford (16-6)
The Wolverines went into this week winners of nine straight, but they dropped to Burlington on Monday (5-6). They face the Demons again on Thursday, and then they take on New Berlin West and Brookfield East on Friday and Saturday.
18. Oconomowoc (14-5)
The Raccoons went 2-0 this past week, getting wins against Kettle Moraine (4-2) and Waukesha West (5-3) on the road. They take on Muskego and Waukesha West again this week.
19. Mukwonago (14-5)
The Indians are on an impressive run this later half, currently on a six game winning streak and look to continue it to nine by the end of the week. They take on Waukesha South twice and then Kenosha Indian Trail on Saturday.
20. Kenosha St. Joseph (17-3)
The only Division 3 team in the Top 25, the Lancers are currently a clear favorite in the Metro Classic Conference. They've won seven straight games, with two of them this past week against Union Grove (11-6) and South Milwaukee (7-0). They take on Carmel Catholic and Shoreland Lutheran this week.
21. Menomonee Falls (15-6)
The Indians had an extremely slow start to this season, starting off 2-5. However, since that fifth game, they've only lost once and are gaining a serious amount of traction in the later stages of the season. This past week they beat Marquette twice and Whitefish Bay and look toward Brookfield Central and Homestead this week.
22. Waukesha North (14-7)
Four games were on the cards for the Northstars last week, going 3-1 on top of it and defeated Brookfield East (9-3) on Monday. They look to Wauwatosa West and Kettle Moraine on Friday as their only games this week.
23. Whitefish Bay (16-4)
The Blue Dukes are winners of five out of their last six, only dropping to Menomonee Falls (2-12) over the weekend. They have a heavy load this week, five games, and they it started all off well with a win against Homestead (8-1), and they look to continue using their fire against Nicolet, West Bend West, Catholic Memorial, and Slinger.
24. D.C. Everest (17-3)
The Evergreens are in a weaker Wisconsin Valley Conference, but what a season they have had. 0-3 right off the bat with losses early to Mukwonago (2) and New Richmond. Since, 17 straight. They face Merrill on Thursday and then Neenah on Saturday for a total of four games this week.
25. Seymour (19-2)
Like D.C. Everest, Seymour faces a little weaker competition in the Bay Conference, but only two losses total on the season shows the consistency they are able to give day in and day out. This week they face Shawano, Antigo, and next week they get a real test against De Pere.
-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn