Top 25 Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 24, 2025

Wauwatosa East takes hold of top spot following strong 9-0 start including recent statement-making victories over No. 1-ranked Kimberly and No. 2-ranked Pewaukee

Wauwatosa East's Mikaia Litza (24) battles under the hoop against Edgewood's Anna Miller (30) in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on March 15, 2025, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take another look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.

Wauwatosa East, the defending Greater Metro Conference co-champion and WIAA Division 2 state champion last season, currently maintains hold of the top spot in the rankings with a 9-0 overall record. The Red Raiders are coming off recent victories over Wauwatosa West (90-41), No. 1 Kimberly (43-42), No. 21 Brookfield Central (86-38), West Allis Hale (98-30), and No. 2 Pewaukee (58-42).

With several upsets and a wide range of unbeaten teams early on in the season, there has been a shuffling in the latest rankings to reflect that impact.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 75-3 overall record.

1. Wauwatosa East (9-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Red Raiders began the season 4-0 overall followed by victories over Wauwatosa West (90-41), No. 1 Kimberly (43-42), No. 21Brookfield Central (86-38), West Allis Hale (98-30), and No. 2 Pewaukee (58-42)

Next up: vs. Providence Academy (Dec. 29)

2. Arrowhead (8-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Warhawks began the season 4-0 overall followed by victories over Waukesha West (89-38), Whitefish Bay (91-79), Oconomowoc (84-56), and Edgewood (74-59)

Next up: Providence Academy (Dec. 30)

3. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (9-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Chargers won their last two games versus Wisconsin Lutheran (67-52) and Port Washington (57-42)

Next up: vs. No. 23 Brookfield East (Dec. 30)

4. Oostburg (9-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Flying Dutchmen have won their last three games including victories over No. 9 Beaver Dam (64-50), Ozaukee (70-27), and Wisconsin Lutheran (64-43)

Next up: vs. Markesan (Dec. 26)

5. Pius XI (8-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Popes began the season 4-0 overall followed by victories over New Berlin Eisenhower (66-36), New Berlin West (78-50), Thomas More (56-49), and Xavier (49-47)

Next up: vs. Oak Creek (Dec. 29)

6. Monona Grove (7-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Silver Eagles began the season 4-0 overall followed by victories over Milton (65-59), Oregon (70-51), and Sun Prairie East (72-42)

Next up: at No. 19 Madison Memorial (Dec. 30)

7. La Crosse Central (6-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Riverhawks extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Holmen (59-26), Sparta (52-30), and Wisconsin Rapids (72-37)

Next up: at Sauk Prairie (Dec. 29)

8. Pewaukee (5-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Pirates split their last two games, losing to No. 5 Wauwatosa East (58-42) and defeating No. 20 Hartford (73-61)

Next up: vs. Homestead (Dec. 30)

9. Appleton East (7-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Note: The Patriots extended their winning streak to seven games following victories over No. 1 Kimberly (50-43), Hortonville (60-54), Oshkosh North (69-48), and No. 13 Neenah (81-71)

Next up: vs. Laconia (Jan. 5)

10. Beaver Dam (7-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The Golden Beavers went 2-1 in their last two games, losing to No. 6 Oostburg (64-50) but defeating Baraboo (82-26) and Slinger (75-53)

Next up: at Medford (Dec. 27)

11. Winneconne (9-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Wolves extended their winning streak to seven games with a victory over Laconia (65-47)

Next up: vs. Lourdes Academy (Dec. 30)

12. Neillsville (7-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Warriors went 2-1 in their last three games, defeating Colby (77-16) and Greenwood-Granton (72-17) and losing to Regis (61-48)

Next up: at Auburndale (Dec. 30)

13. Aquinas (7-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The Blugolds extended their winning streak to seven games with a victory over Onalaska (66-51)

Next up: at Caledonia (Dec. 27)

14. Elkhorn (7-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Elks extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Waterford (62-48), Union Grove (53-23), and Waukesha West (56-53)

Next up: vs. Stevens Point (Dec. 27)

15. Waunakee (7-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Watertown (67-16), Milton (81-55), and Madison Memorial (70-54)

Next up: at No. 20 Neenah (Dec. 29)

16. Eau Claire Memorial (5-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Old Abes extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Mosinee (55-52) and No. 14 River Falls (88-56)

Next up: vs. Grafton (Dec. 29)

17. Rice Lake (5-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Menomonie (86-82) and Lakeland (82-40)

Next up: vs. Cameron (Dec. 30)

18. Verona (8-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Wildcats went 3-1 in their last four games, losing to Madison Memorial (63-56) but defeating Madison La Follette (69-59), Sun Prairie West (60-46), and DeForest (56-44)

Next up: at Hortonville (Jan. 3)

19. Madison Memorial (8-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Spartans were riding a six-game winning streak but lost to No. 17 Waunakee (70-54)

Next up: vs. No. 6 Monona Grove (Dec. 30)

20. Neenah (8-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The Rockets were riding a seven-game winning streak before losing to No. 19 Appleton East (81-71)

Next up: vs. No. 15 Waunakee (Dec. 29)

21. Whitefish Bay (9-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Blue Dukes went 4-1 in their last five games with victories over Grafton (64-56), Slinger (90-37), Cedarburg (76-14), and Loyola Academy (50-38) but a loss to No. 3 Arrowhead (91-79)

Next up: vs. No. 6 Monona Grove (Jan. 5)

22. Kimberly (8-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The Papermakers went 3-2 in their last five games, losing to No. 19 Appleton East (50-43) and No. 5 Wauwatosa East (43-42) but defeating Fond du Lac (67-34), Appleton North (75-48), and Appleton West (77-25)

Next up: at No. 8 Pewaukee (Jan. 3)

23. Brookfield East (6-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Menomonee Falls (63-23), Oak Creek (62-54), Sussex Hamilton (47-39), and Germantown (78-44)

Next up: at No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran (Dec. 30)

24. Brookfield Central (6-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The Lancers went 3-1 in their last four games, defeating Germantown (67-59), Wauwatosa West (77-72), and Golda Meier (68-53) and losing to No. 5 Wauwatosa East (86-38)

Next up: vs. Kenosha Tremper (Dec. 27)

25. Hartford (6-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The Orioles went 3-1 in their last four games with victories over Slinger (86-56), Cedarburg (84-19), No. 25 Notre Dame Academy (72-63) and a loss to No. 2 Pewaukee (73-61)

Next up: vs. Germantown (Dec. 29)

