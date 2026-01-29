Top 25 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 29, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.
Wauwatosa East, the defending Greater Metro Conference co-champion and WIAA Division 2 state champion last season, maintains hold of the top spot in the rankings for a fifth consecutive week with a 17-0 overall record.
The Red Raiders responded with statement-making victories over Germantown (85-48) and No. 2 Arrowhead (76-66) to extend their winning streak.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 154-17 overall record.
1. Wauwatosa East (17-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to 17 games with statement-making victories over Germantown (85-48) and No. 2 Arrowhead (76-66).
Next up: at Wauwatosa West (Jan. 30)
2. Arrowhead (15-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Warhawks were riding the momentum of a 15-game winning streak but lost to No. 1 Wauwatosa East (76-66).
Next up: at Mukwonago (Jan. 30)
3. Oostburg (16-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Flying Dutchmen extended their winning streak to 16 games with victories over Sheboygan Lutheran (75-34), No. 15 St. Mary Catholic (73-57), and No. 4 Pewaukee (65-37).
Next up: at Random Lake (Jan. 30)
4. Kimberly (14-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Papermakers extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Hartford (66-61) and No. 4 Appleton East (51-46)
Next up: at Oshkosh North (Jan. 29)
5. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (18-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over West Bend West (80-11), No. 7 Pewaukee (69-62), and West Bend East (96-25).
Next up: at Port Washington (Feb. 5)
6. Appleton East (15-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Patriots were riding the momentum of a 15-game winning streak but lost to No. 8 Kimberly (51-46).
Next up: vs. Hortonville (Jan. 30)
7. Notre Dame Academy (15-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Tritons extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over No. 9 De Pere (63-46) and Green Bay Preble (73-40).
Next up: at West De Pere (Jan. 29)
8. Whitefish Bay (15-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Homestead (61-37) and Nicolet (92-45).
Next up: vs. No. 22 Grafton (Jan. 30)
9. Pewaukee (14-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Pirates went 2-1 in their last three games including a victory over Greendale (88-29), a loss to No. 5 Kettle Moraine Lutheran (69-62), and a victory over Muskego (74-39).
Next up: vs. No. 8 Whitefish Bay (Feb. 3)
10. Waunakee (15-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Warriors went 2-1 in their last three games, including victories over Baraboo (71-39) and Oregon (69-50) but lost to No. 2 Arrowhead (67-49).
Next up: at Watertown (Jan. 30)
11. De Pere (14-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Redbirds were riding the momentum of an 11-game winning streak but lost to No. 10 Notre Dame (63-46).
Next up: vs. Sheboygan North (Jan. 30)
12. Aquinas (16-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Blugolds extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Holmen (78-28) and Sparta (69-25).
Next up: vs. Onalaska (Jan. 29)
13. Stevens Point (14-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to four games with victories over D.C. Everest (67-22) and Hudson (65-58).
Next up: at Wausau East (Jan. 30)
14. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (16-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to 16 games with victories over Menomonie Nation (76-35) and Weyauwega-Fremont (89-32).
Next up: vs. Shiocton (Jan. 30)
15. Rice Lake (15-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Prescott (80-61) and Menomonie (72-38).
Next up: vs. Eau Claire North (Jan. 29)
16. Wisconsin Dells (16-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Chiefs extended their winning streak to 16 games with victories over Adams-Friendship (75-51) and Nekoosa (91-5).
Next up: vs. Mauston (Jan. 30)
17. Brookfield East (12-4)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to six games with victories over No. 23 Verona (67-63) and DSHA (45-41).
Next up: at Menomonee Falls (Jan. 30)
18. Hartford (11-6)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Orioles have won three of their last four games including victories over Homestead (79-38), Nicolet (94-63), and Grafton (71-49).
Next up: vs. Slinger (Jan. 29)
19. Neillsville (14-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games with a victory over Owen-Withee (46-31).
Next up: vs. Colby (Jan. 30)
20. St. Mary Catholic (15-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Note: The Zephyrs extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Pacelli (65-39) and Manitowoc Lutheran (55-46).
Next up: vs. Howards Grove (Jan. 30)
21. Madison La Follette (15-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Lancers are riding the momentum of an eight-game winning streak with victories over No. 19 Madison Memorial (68-63) and Janesville Parker (90-50).
Next up: vs. Janesville Craig (Jan. 30)
22. Grafton (15-4)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Black Hawks were riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak but lost to Hartford (71-49).
Next up: at No. 8 Whitefish Bay (Jan. 29)
23. Edgerton (15-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Note: The Crimson Tide have won two consecutive games including victories over Delavan-Darien (68-22) and East Troy (55-23).
Next up: vs. Jefferson (Jan. 30)
24. Dominican (15-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Knights extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Martin Luther (64-40) and Shoreland Lutheran (73-27).
Next up: vs. Racine St. Catherine's (Jan. 29)
25. Eleva-Strum (16-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to 16 games with victories over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (57-17) and Mondovi (63-31).
Next up: vs. Cochrane-Fountain City (Jan. 29)
