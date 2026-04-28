Top 25 Wisconsin High School Softball Rankings – April 27, 2026

With the exciting, highly anticipated season off to a blazing start, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state softball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's five respective divisions, it was an intriguing task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of the state's best. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Sussex Hamilton maintains its hold on the top spot in this week's rankings with a 9-0 overall record following dominant victories over No. 2 Sun Prairie East (4-1), Brookfield Central (10-0), No. 22 Brookfield East (10-0), and Germantown (4-0).

The high-powered defending Greater Metro Conference champion Chargers have advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament four of the last five seasons, including an appearance in the semifinals in 2025.

The top 10 teams in this week's rankings combined for a statement-making 93-3 overall record.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and Maxpreps.com.

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The high-powered Chargers extended their winning streak to nine games with dominant victories over No. 2 Sun Prairie East (4-1), Brookfield Central (10-0), No. 22 Brookfield East (10-0), and Germantown (4-0).

Next up: at Menomonee Falls (April 27)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Hornets extended their winning streak to 11 games with the latest victories over Chippewa Falls (6-2) and D.C. Everest (16-7).

Next up: at Ashwaubenon (April 28)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to nine games with the latest victories over Hartford (9-7) and Menomonee Falls (11-3).

Next up: vs. Oconomowoc (April 27)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over Menasha (9-4) and Marshfield (7-4).

Next up: at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (April 28)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Broncos were riding the momentum of an 11-game winning streak before losing to Waterford (4-3).

Next up: vs. Westosha Central (April 27)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Foxes extended their winning streak to 10 games with the latest victories over Shawano (22-2) and Menasha (8-0).

Next up: vs. No. 19 Appleton North (April 27)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Cardinals went 2-1 in their last three games including a loss to No. 1 Sussex Hamilton (4-1) followed by the latest victories over Madison La Follette (11-1) and Sun Prairie West (10-1).

Next up: at Verona (April 28)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Raiders extended their winning streak to nine games with the latest victories over Antigo (11-1) and Northland Pines (23-0).

Next up: vs. Almond-Bancroft (April 27)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The Bluejays extended their winning streak to 12 games with the latest victories over Palmyra-Eagle (14-0), Pewaukee (7-2), and Edgewood (14-8).

Next up: at Deerfield (April 28)

Previous ranking: 24

Note: The Polar Bears extended their winning streak to nine games with the latest victory over No. 13 Kimberly (13-3), Monona Grove (4-1), and Kettle Moraine (6-3).

Next up: at Oshkosh West (April 28)

Previous ranking: 19

Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Iola-Scandinavia (11-1) and Peshtigo (6-4).

Next up: vs. Weyauwega-Fremont (April 27)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Shell Lake (7-1) and McDonell Central (3-2).

Next up: at Ellsworth (April 27)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The Indians extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victories over Shawano (16-3) and Notre Dame Academy (11-1).

Next up: vs. Lakeland (April 28)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The Papermakers went 2-1 in their last three games with a loss to No. 24 Hortonville (13-3) followed by victories over Oshkosh West (11-4) and No. 8 Watertown (15-5).

Next up: at Neenah (April 30)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Indians extended their winning streak to 11 games with the latest victories over Manitowoc Lincoln (9-3), Catholic Memorial (1-0) and Waukesha West (7-3).

Next up: vs. No. 16 Plymouth (April 27)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Panthers went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Port Washington (6-5) and Sheboygan South (18-0).

Next up: at No. 15 Kewaskum (April 27)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Orioles were riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak but lost to No. 5 Muskego (9-7).

Next up: vs. Grafton (April 28)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Panthers went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Arcadia (6-5) and No. 14 Poynette (7-1).

Next up: at Viroqua (April 27)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victory over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (8-2).

Next up: vs. Appleton East (April 28)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Knights extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over Arrowhead (11-5), Kenosha Indian Trail (8-0), and No. 25 Whitnall (9-0).

Next up: at Mukwonago (April 27)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The Pumas were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak but lost to West Salem (7-1).

Next up: vs. Lakeside Lutheran (April 28)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Blackhawks extended their winning streak to eight games with the latest victory over St. Croix Central (12-1).

Next up: at Somerset (April 28)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Eagles went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Nekoosa (12-2) and Tri-County (15-0).

Next up: at No. 8 Medford (April 27)

Previous ranking: 23

Note: The Warriors were riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak but lost to Beloit Turner (4-3).

Next up: vs. Lodi (April 28)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Pointers extended their winning streak to 10 games with the latest victories over Lomira (2-0) and Waterloo (9-3).

Next up: vs. Cuba City (April 27)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com