Top-ranked Brookfield Central High School boys tennis team completes undefeated regular season

Defending Wisconsin (WIAA) Division 1 state team champion finished with 23-0 overall record, riding momentum heading into postseason

Jeff Hagenau

Brookfield Central High School’s Jacob Smith competes in a doubles match during the WIAA boys individual state tennis tournament Friday, May 31, 2024, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis.. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The high-powered Brookfield Central High School boys tennis team recently finished its memorable, statement-making regular season with a 23-0 overall dual-meet record.

The No. 1-ranked Lancers put an exclamation point on the dominant run by winning their own I-94 Challenge on May 17, defeating state-ranked programs Nicolet (7-0), Middleton (5-2), and Madison West (7-0).

Central, the reigning WIAA Division 1 state team and Greater Metro Conference champions, have defeated 16 state-ranked teams this season.

Members of the Brookfield Central boys tennis team pose with the championship trophy after winning the WIAA Division 1 final at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday June. 8, 2024. / Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Noah Weitzer posted a 3-0 record at No. 1 singles during the challenging, two-day home-court competition for Central, highlighted by a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory versus Madison West.

The Lancers showcased their depth and talent by going undefeated in doubles led by the No. 1 duo of Jacob Smith and Michael Li, the No. 2 tandem of Viraj Bhagat and Diogo Trevizan, and the No. 3 team of Sam Lodes and Tyshi Olveda.

Central has qualified for the prestigious WIAA state team tournament 16 times in its rich, storied program history, including four championships. The Lancers' standout 2024 team title was its first since 2001.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

