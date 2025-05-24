Top-ranked Brookfield Central High School boys tennis team completes undefeated regular season
The high-powered Brookfield Central High School boys tennis team recently finished its memorable, statement-making regular season with a 23-0 overall dual-meet record.
The No. 1-ranked Lancers put an exclamation point on the dominant run by winning their own I-94 Challenge on May 17, defeating state-ranked programs Nicolet (7-0), Middleton (5-2), and Madison West (7-0).
Central, the reigning WIAA Division 1 state team and Greater Metro Conference champions, have defeated 16 state-ranked teams this season.
Noah Weitzer posted a 3-0 record at No. 1 singles during the challenging, two-day home-court competition for Central, highlighted by a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory versus Madison West.
The Lancers showcased their depth and talent by going undefeated in doubles led by the No. 1 duo of Jacob Smith and Michael Li, the No. 2 tandem of Viraj Bhagat and Diogo Trevizan, and the No. 3 team of Sam Lodes and Tyshi Olveda.
Central has qualified for the prestigious WIAA state team tournament 16 times in its rich, storied program history, including four championships. The Lancers' standout 2024 team title was its first since 2001.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com