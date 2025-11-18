Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Nov. 18, 2025
Each week there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jane Garlock of Middleton.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until November 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players)
Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, junior
Allen rushed 32 times for 238 yards and six touchdowns as No. 7-ranked Notre Dame Academy (13-0 overall) defeated No. 8-ranked River Falls 42-6 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game.
Landen Baker, Mayville, senior
Baker rushed 33 times for 211 yards and a touchdown as No. 20-ranked Mayville (13-0 overall) defeated No. 19 Lake Country Lutheran 27-15 in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game.
Maverick Butt, Edgar, senior
Butt rushed 18 times for 93 yards and a touchdown as No. 12-ranked Edgar (13-0 overall) defeated Mondovi 21-14 in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal game.
Nolan Hanson, Arrowhead, junior
Hanson completed 7 of 16 passes for 104 yards and rushed for a touchdown as No. 5-ranked Arrowhead (12-1 overall) defeated No. 2-ranked Waunakee 19-17 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.
Bryson Hoeffler, Muskego, sophomore
Hoeffler rushed seven times for 109 yards and two touchdowns but No. 1-ranked Muskego (11-2 overall) lost to No. 4 Bay Port 38-35 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.
Reece Joten, Little Chute, junior
Joten rushed 13 times for 262 yards and three touchdowns as No. 17-ranked Little Chute (12-1 overall) defeated No. 15 Columbus 35-25 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game.
Cole Krause, Waunakee, senior
Krause completed 12 of 19 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown but No. 2-ranked Waunakee (12-1 overall) lost to No. 5 Arrowhead 19-17 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.
Parker Kujak, Cochrane-Fountain City, junior
Kujak combined for 134 all-purpose yards and a touchdown (including 70 rushing yards) as No. 21-ranked Cochrane-Fountain City (13-0 overall) defeated Lourdes Academy 17-14 in a double-overtime WIAA Division 7 state semifinal game.
Ryan Lutz, West De Pere, senior
Lutz rushed 18 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including what proved to be a game-winning 1-yard TD run with 19.7 seconds remaining as No. 3-ranked West De Pere (13-0 overall) defeated No. 6 Homestead 35-34 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.
Will Mikonowicz, Reedsburg, senior
Mikonowicz rushed 35 times for 277 yards and five touchdowns as No. 24-ranked Reedsburg (10-3 overall) defeated No. 25 Whitefish Bay 43-20 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game.
Brady Moon, Bay Port, senior
Moon rushed 26 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns as No. 4-ranked Bay Port (11-2 overall) defeated No. 1 Muskego 38-35 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.
Jack Nelson, Grafton, junior
Nelson rushed 36 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns as No. 10-ranked Grafton (13-0 overall) defeated No. 9 Catholic Memorial 34-31 in a WIAA Division 3 overtime thriller.
Zach Rizzo, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior
Rizzo completed 6 of 11 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns as Kenosha St. Joseph (13-0 overall defeated No. 23 Potosi-Cassville 28-0 in a WIAA Division 7 state semifinal game.
Brody Schaffer, Winneconne, senior
Schaffer combined for 162 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns (including 8 of 14 passes for 96 yards and two TDs) as No. 13-ranked Winneconne (13-0) defeated No. 14 Baldwin-Woodville 28-8 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game.
Tysen Teal, Northwestern, junior
Teal contributed three catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16-ranked Northwestern (13-0 overall) defeated No. 18 Stratford 22-13 in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game.
Zeke Zuberbuhler, Darlington, junior
Zuberbuhler combined for 174 all-purpose yards (including 12 rushes for 101 yards and two TDs) as No. 11-ranked Darlington (13-0 overall) defeated No. 22 Manitowoc Lutheran 37-3 in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal game.
