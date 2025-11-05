Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Nov. 5, 2025
Each week there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cole Erdmann of Sussex Hamilton.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until November 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players)
Kingston Allen, Notre Dame, junior
Allen rushed for 502 yards and seven touchdowns as top-seeded No. 8-ranked Notre Dame Academy (11-0 overall) defeated fourth-seeded No. 24 Slinger 56-42 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game. Allen's performance was the second-most yards rushing in a single game in Wisconsin state high school football history.
Robert Beglinger, Franklin, senior
Beglinger rushed 23 times for 294 yards and six touchdowns as top-seeded No. 4-ranked Franklin (11-0 overall) defeated fifth-seeded Verona 42-20 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.
Ryan Johnson, Aquinas, senior
Johnson completed 15 of 19 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns as top-seeded Aquinas (11-0 overall) defeated fourth-seeded Osceola 49-7 in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.
Jack Larson, Rice Lake, senior
Larson rushed 17 times for 205 yards and five touchdowns as second-seeded No. 10-ranked Rice Lake (10-1 overall) defeated sixth-seeded Wauwatosa East 51-34 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.
Ryan Lutz, West De Pere, senior
Lutz rushed 18 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns as top-seeded No. 3-ranked West De Pere (11-0) defeated fifth-seeded Pulaski 42-21 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.
Quintyn Martinez, Union Grove, senior
Martinez rushed 40 times for 289 yards and a touchdown as third-seeded Union Grove (10-1 overall) defeated seventh-seeded Nicolet 14-12 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.
Will Mikonowicz, Reedsburg, senior
Mikonowicz rushed 23 times for 217 and three touchdowns as fourth-seeded Reedsburg (8-3 overall) upset top-seeded Edgewood 20-12 in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.
Jack Nelson, Grafton, junior
Nelson rushed 10 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns as top-seeded Grafton (11-0 overall) defeated fourth-seeded Merrill 59-0 in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.
Bryce Ott, Oshkosh North, senior
Ott completed 14 of 19 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns as third-seeded Oshkosh North (10-1 overall) defeated second-seeded New Richmond 42-36 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.
Kolton Peters, Coleman, junior
Peters rushed 11 times for 100 yards and a touchdown as third-seeded Coleman (9-2 overall) defeated second-seeded Roncalli 12-7 in a WIAA Division 7 second-round playoff game.
Daxter Schultz, Grantsburg, junior
Schultz rushed 25 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns as top-seeded Grantsburg (11-0 overall) defeated fifth-seeded Durand-Arkansaw 36-30 in a WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game.
Brody Shaffer, Winneconne, senior
12 for 124 yards and three touchdowns as top-seeded No. 21-ranked Winneconne (11-0 overall) defeated fourth-seeded Altoona 28-6 in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.
Joey Shaw, Muskego, junior
Shaw completed 10 of 14 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown as top-seeded No. 1-ranked Muskego (10-1 overall) defeated fourth-seeded No. 19 Racine Case 34-6 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.
Joseph Tarasewicz, River Falls, senior
Tarasewicz rushed 18 times for 267 yards and five touchdowns as top-seed No. 9-ranked River Falls (10-1 overall) defeated fourth-seeded La Crosse Central 50-24 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.
Brody Tarbox, Regis, senior
Tarbox rushed 14 times for 129 yards and a touchdown as top-seeded Regis (11-0 overall) defeated fifth-seeded Fall Creek 23-22 in a WIAA Division 6 second-round playoff game.
Brooks Vanderhoof, Stratford, senior
Vanderhoof rushed 31 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns as second-seeded Stratford (9-2 overall) defeated third-seeded Prairie du Chien 28-21 in a WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game.
Jack Wilson, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, senior
Wilson rushed 15 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns as second-seeded Mount Horeb-Barneveld (9-2 overall) defeated sixth-seeded Burlington 42-14 in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.
Chase Wolter, Whitefish Bay, junior
Wolter completed 22 of 37 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns as eighth-seeded Whitefish Bay (5-6 overall) upset fifth-seeded Port Washington 17-15 in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.
