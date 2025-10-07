Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Oct. 7, 2025
Each week there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the past week.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Voting remains open until October 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players)
Quintin Arizola, Delavan-Darien, junior
Arizola completed 19 of 25 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns as first-place co-leader Delavan-Darien (4-1 in league, 4-3 overall) defeated Monroe 47-42 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Robert Beglinger, Franklin, senior
Beglinger rushed 10 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns as first-place No. 4-ranked Franklin (5-0 in league, 7-0 overall) defeated Kenosha Tremper 49-0 in a Southeast Conference game.
Coltan Breit, Stratford, senior
Breit finished with three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns as first-place co-leader Stratford (5-0 in league, 5-2 overall) defeated Marathon 35-6 in a Central Wisconsin Conference game.
Patrick Greisen, West De Pere, senior
Greisen completed 22 of 31 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns as first-place co-leader and No. 3-ranked West De Pere (5-0 in league, 7-0 overall) defeated Ashwaubenon 35-9 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.
Kobe Hendricks, Slinger, senior
Hendricks rushed 20 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns as first-place co-leader and No. 22-ranked Slinger (5-0 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated West Bend East 49-0.
Cole Krause, Waunakee, senior
Krause completed 10 of 13 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns as first-place No. 2-ranked Waunakee (5-0 in league, 7-0 overall) defeated Sun Prairie East 41-7 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.
Jakob Martin, Berlin, senior
Martin rushed 30 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns as first-place Berlin (5-0 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated Waupun 60-24 in a South Central Conference game.
Brady Moon, Bay Port, senior
Moon rushed 25 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns as first-place co-leader Bay Port (5-0 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated De Pere 56-7 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.
Tino Massa, River Falls, senior
Massa completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns as first-place co-leader and No. 12-ranked River Falls defeated No. 11 Rice Lake 40-28 in a Big Rivers Conference game.
Jackson Niemiec, Muskego, senior
Niemiec rushed seven times for 126 yards and a touchdown as first-place and No. 1-ranked Muskego (5-0 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated Kettle Moraine 43-7 in a Classic 8 Conference road game.
Matt O' Grady, Badger, senior
O' Grady combined for 248 all-purpose yards (147 yards passing, 101 yards rushing) and four touchdowns as first-place co-leader and No. 5-ranked Badger defeated Wilmot 56-7 in a Southern Lakes Conference game.
Alex Seraphine, Oconomowoc, senior
Seraphine rushed 35 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns as fourth-place Oconomowoc (2-2 in league, 4-3 overall) defeated Waukesha West 35-25 in a Classic 8 Conference game.
Jacob Siner, Arrowhead, senior
Siner rushed 33 times for 251 yards and two touchdowns as second-place and No. 7-ranked Arrowhead (4-1 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated fierce league rival No. 8 Mukwonago 26-23 in a Classic 8 Conference overtime thriller.
Bobby Tracy, Columbus, junior
Tracy rushed 22 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns as first-place Columbus (5-0 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated Lake Mills 41-35 in a Capitol Conference (North Division) game.
Ashton VanBeek, Neenah, junior
VanBeek rushed 24 times for 166 yards and a touchdown as first-place and No. 9-ranked Neenah (5-0 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated No. 13 Kimberly in a Fox Valley Association game.
