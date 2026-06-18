Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Baseball's Top Catcher of 2026?

With the highly anticipated WIAA State Tournament in full swing, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school baseball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.

We began with the pitchers, shortstops, and outfielders so now its time to look at the talented catchers from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding, worthy players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Voting remains open until June 25 at 11:59 p.m. (PST)

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all accolades are from the 2026 season (unless otherwise noted); the poll is below the list of players)

Manny Abreu, Sun Prairie East, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-8 overall record.

Arthur Adams, Bay Port, junior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead Bay Port to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 24-4 overall record.

Brett Appel, Edgerton, senior

The All-Rock Valley Conference (Rock Division) first-team selection helped lead Edgerton to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals, and a 17-8 overall record.

Colton Arpke, Crivitz, sophomore

The All-M&O Conference first-team selection helped lead Crivitz to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and a 20-4 overall record.

Damian Bauer, Potosi-Cassville, senior

The All-Six Rivers Conference first-team selection helped lead Potosi-Cassville to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state finals, and a 20-7 overall record.

Jack Bline, Westosha Central, sophomore

The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Westosha Central to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 13-15 overall record.

Jack Brenner, Fond du Lac, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Fond du Lac to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-9 overall record.

Grady Cheever, Germantown, junior

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead Germantown to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 27-1 overall record.

Ryan Halfmann, Kimberly, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Kimberly to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-3 overall record.

Oliver Heckelsmiller, Verona, junior

The All-Big Eight Conference second-team selection helped lead Verona to a league title, a berth in the the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 21-8 overall record.

Haaken Hovestol, Delavan-Darien, junior

The All-Rock Valley Conference (Valley Division) first-team selection helped lead Delavan-Darien to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 20-4 overall record.

Calvin Kolmorgen, Kewaunee, sophomore

The All-Packerland Conference first-team selection helped lead Kewaunee to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 28-1 overall record.

Maddux Lessard, Muskego, senior

The 2025 All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Muskego to league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 25-4 overall record this season.

Caden Milbrath, Kiel, senior

The All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference first-team selection helped lead Kiel to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 19-1 overall record.

Titan Milhaupt, Xavier, senior

The All-Bay Conference first-team selection helped lead Xavier to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 17-6 overall record.

Noah Przekurat, Stevens Point, sophomore

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Stevens Point to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 24-5 overall record.

Jack Spielman, Milton, junior

The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) first-team selection helped lead Milton to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 24-6 overall record.

Gerrit Wittmann, Little Chute, junior

The All-North Eastern Conference first-team selection helped lead Little Chute to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and a 20-7 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com