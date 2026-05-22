Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Baseball's Top Outfielder of 2026?

With the exciting regular season winding down, it is time to take a look at some of the top high schoolbaseball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.

We began with the pitchers, followed with the talented shortstops, and now its time to look at the high-caliber outfielders from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding, worthy players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

The poll was compiled with reference to all-state information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) and PrepBaseballReport.com.

Voting remains open until May 29 at 11:59 p.m. (PST)

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players)

John Arnold, Sussex Hamilton, senior

The PrepBaseballReport.com all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a Greater Metro Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 22-9 overall record.

Cam Glusick, Sun Prairie East, junior

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association third-team all-state selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a Big Eight Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-8 overall record.

Luke Hartz, Johnson Creek, senior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Johnson Creek to a Trailways Conference (South Division) title, a WIAA Division 4 state championship, and a 24-6 overall record.

Ira Hilbelink, Cedar Grove-Belgium, junior

The PrepBaseballReport.com third-team all-state selection helped lead Cedar Grove-Belgium to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 21-5 overall record.

Gage Honeyager, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, senior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Wisconsin Rapids to a second-place finish in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals, and a 13-11 overall record.

Ben Kuglitsch, Muskego, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Muskego to a second-place league finish, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 23-9 overall record.

Ezra Liggon, Madison Memorial, senior

The PrepBaseballReport.com all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Madison Memorial to a third-place league finish in the Big Eight Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 19-9 overall record.

Dawson Luther, Pittsville, senior

The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Pittsville to a share of the Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 22-8 overall record.

Charlie McIntyre, Whitefish Bay, senior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Whitefish Bay to a share of the North Shore Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 22-7 overall record.

Joe Meeter, Holmen, senior

The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Holmen to a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 16-10 overall record.

Alex Michna, New Berlin Eisenhower, junior

The All-Woodland Conference (West Division) first-team selection helped lead New Berlin Eisenhower to a league title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 24-5 overall record.

Matthew O' Grady, Badger, senior

The PrepBaseballReport.com first-team all-state selection helped lead Badger to a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state title game, and a 23-8 overall record.

Dominic Santarelli, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior

The WBCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Kenosha St. Joseph to a Metro Classic Conference title, a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and a 24-7 overall record.

Dominick Walters, Franklin, senior

The PrepBaseballReport.com all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Franklin to a second-place finish in the Southeast East Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 21-6 overall record.

Ethan Westrate, Fall Creek, junior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Fall Creek to a share of the Cloverbelt Conference (West Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and an 18-9 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com