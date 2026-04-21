Dooney Johnson of Milwaukee Juneau Voted Wisconsin Boys Basketball's Top Standout of 2026 State Championships

Congratulations to Milwaukee Juneau junior Dooney Johnson for being voted Wisconsin High SchoolBoys Basketball's Top Individual Standout of the 2026 WIAA State Championships.

In the fan-voted poll (held from April 2-April 9), consisting of 12 talented players, the Milwaukee Juneau standout came out on top.

Johnson scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds as second-seeded Milwaukee Juneau defeated fourth-seeded Cambridge 62-54 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center on March 21. He scored 14 consecutive points during what proved to be a critical six-minute stretch in the first half for the Pioneers.

Milwaukee Juneau's Dooney Johnson (1) elevates for a shot versus Racine Park during the Deer District Prep Showcase at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. on Feb. 8, 2025. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was the first state championship in program history for Milwaukee Juneau, which finished the history-making season with a 28-1 overall record.

Johnson received 50% of the vote to claim top honors, Milwaukee Juneau senior Jaden Hardiman finished second (14%), Reedsville senior Ben Prochnow placed third (12%), Reedsville senior Arden Strenn took fourth (9%), with Seymour senior Kyler Marks and Wisconsin Lutheran senior Zavier Zens each tying for fifth (3%) in the week-long poll.

Other nominees included:

Jack Brodersen, Whitefish Bay, junior

Brodersen contributed a double-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists as third-seeded Whitefish Bay defeated top-seeded Slinger 77-46 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Bryson Fogle, Slinger, senior

Bryson Fogle scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds as top-seeded Slinger lost to third-seeded Whitefish Bay 77-46 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Hamilton contributed 26 points with four 3-pointers, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals as third-seeded Racine St. Catherine's defeated top-seeded Seymour 61-41 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Jaden Hardiman, Milwaukee Juneau, senior

Hardiman finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists as second-seeded Milwaukee Juneau defeated fourth-seeded Cambridge 62-54 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Jett Horton, Cambridge, senior

Horton contributed 14 points with three 3-pointers as fourth-seeded Cambridge lost to second-seeded Milwaukee Juneau 62-54 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Aiden Keleher, Southwestern, senior

Keleher contributed 13 points with two 3-pointers, five rebounds, and three assists as third-seeded Southwestern lost to top-seeded Reedsville 56-48 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.

Kyler Marks, Seymour, senior

Marks contributed a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals as top-seeded Seymour lost to third-seeded Racine St. Catherine's 61-41 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Anthony Miller, Madison Memorial, senior

Miller scored 12 points with four 3-pointers as third-seeded Madison Memorial lost to top-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran 57-37 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game. Miller converted 10 3-pointers over the course of the tournament, establishing a D1 record.

Ben Prochnow, Reedsville, senior

Prochnow contributed 19 points and eight assists as top-seeded Reedsville defeated third-seeded Southwestern 56-48 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.

Arden Strenn, Reedsville, senior

Strenn contributed a double-double with a game-high 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot as top-seeded Reedsville defeated third-seeded Southwestern 56-48 in the WIAA Division 5 championship game.

Zavier Zens, Wisconsin Lutheran, senior

Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball contributed 20 points with four 3-point baskets, six rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots, and one steal as top-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran defeated third-seeded Madison Memorial 57-37 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com