Top 25 Wisconsin High School Baseball Rankings - April 20, 2026

With the exciting, highly anticipated season off to a strong start, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state baseball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's four respective divisions, it was an intriguing challenge narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Defending WIAA Division 1 champion Muskego maintains its hold on the top spot for a second consecutive week with a 3-1 overall record following victories over Burlington (3-2), Union Grove (11-2), and Kettle Moraine (5-2).

The Warriors have outscored the opposition by a statement-making 22-11 margin this season.

The top 10 teams in this week's rankings combined for a 49-2 overall record.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Prepbaseballreport.com.

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The Warriors went 3-1 in their opening four games of the season including victories over Burlington (3-2), Union Grove (11-2), and Kettle Moraine (5-2).

Next up: at Oak Creek (April 21)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to six games including a victory over No. 3 Sun Prairie East (8-5).

Next up: vs. Slinger (April 21)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Raiders extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victory over No. 12 Hartford (7-6).

Next up: vs. Menomonie (April 21)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Hilltoppers extended their winning streak to four games including victories over No. 13 Whitnall (9-0) and No. 3 Sun Prairie East (4-1).

Next up: vs. Brookfield Central (April 20)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Lions went 3-1 in their opening games including the latest victories over Pewaukee (15-2) and No. 23 Mukwonago (5-4).

Next up: vs. No. 19 Wisconsin Lutheran (April 21)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Sabers extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over Racine Park (13-0) and St. Thomas More (16-3).

Next up: vs. Racine Case (April 21)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Galloping Ghosts extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Fond du Lac (11-2) and Appleton West (11-0).

Next up: vs. No. 14 Bay Port (April 20)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Storm extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Escanaba (9-0) and Oconto (3-1).

Next up: vs. Green Bay NEW Lutheran (April 21)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Polar Bears extended their winning streak to eight games with the latest victories over Appleton East (8-0) and Fond du Lac (5-2).

Next up: vs. West De Pere (April 20)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The Lancers extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over St. Thomas More (3-0) and Burlington (5-1).

Next up: vs. Racine Case (April 20)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Papermakers extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victory over No. 14 Seymour (9-0).

Next up: at Appleton West (April 21)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Warhawks extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Brookfield East (6-4) and Greendale (10-7).

Next up: vs. No. 22 Menomonee Falls (April 20)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Oshkosh West (14-4) and Notre Dame Academy (13-3).

Next up: vs. De Pere (April 20)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Escanaba (16-7) and Green Bay Southwest (14-1).

Next up: at No. 7 Kaukauna (April 20)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Cardinals went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Madison East (10-0) and Sun Prairie West (8-4).

Next up: vs. Sun Prairie West (April 20)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The Badgers went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Janesville Parker (8-7) and Westosha Central (8-7).

Next up: at Beloit Memorial (April 20)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The Tigers extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victories over Columbus Catholic (3-2) and Edgar (15-2).

Next up: vs. Neillsville (April 20)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Warhawks earned their first victory of the season with a victory over Catholic Memorial (6-4).

Next up: vs. No. 20 Mukwonago (April 21)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Vikings went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Pewaukee (10-8) and No. 19 Reedsburg (15-5).

Next up: at No. 5 New Berlin Eisenhower (April 21)

Previous ranking: 23

Note: The Indians extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Kenosha Indian Trail (12-1) and Union Grove (14-4).

Next up: at No. 18 Arrowhead (April 21)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Red Hawks extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over Verona (4-3) and Waunakee (3-2).

Next up: vs. De Forest (April 21)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Phoenix scored a season-high for runs in a single game during a victory over Brookfield East (13-3).

Next up: at No. 12 Germantown (April 20)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The Orioles went 1-1 in their last two games including a victory over No. 13 Whitnall (6-5) and loss to No. 4 Hudson (7-6).

Next up: vs. Grafton (April 20)

Previous ranking: 19

Note: The Beavers went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Mount Horeb (4-1) and Kingsford (16-2).

Next up: at Portage (April 21)

Previous ranking: 25

Note: The Greyhounds extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Mishicot (6-3) and Gilman (11-4).

Next up: vs. Spencer (April 21)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com