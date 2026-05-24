Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Outfielder of 2026?

With the exciting regular season winding down, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.

We've looked at the pitchers and shortstops so now it's time to take a closer view of the talented outfielders from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Voting remains open until May 31 at 11:59 PM (PST).

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all accolades are from 2025 as noted by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA); the poll is below the list of players)

Paige Bodenheimer, Kaukauna, senior

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection helped lead Kaukauna to a Fox Valley Association title, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 28-0 overall record.

Natalie Bromm, Fox Valley Lutheran, senior

The All-North Eastern Conference (NEC) first-team selection helped lead Fox Valley Lutheran to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 26-1 overall record.

Mya Dernbach, Almond-Bancroft, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Almond-Bancroft to a second-place finish in the Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division), a berth in the WIAA Divison 5 state championship game, and a 25-7 overall record.

Linnea Freer, Baldwin-Woodville, senior

The All-Middle Border Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Baldwin-Woodville to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 15-6 overall record.

Reese Heinrich, Muskego, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention helped lead Muskego to a second-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-6 overall record.

Maddy Kabat, Mineral Point, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Mineral Point to a share of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 24-6 overall record.

Jaydin Kiser, Waterford, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Waterford to a fifth-place finish in the Southern Lakes Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 12-15 overall record.

Keira Martin, Sun Prairie East, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference second-team selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a share of the league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 22-8 overall record.

Breanna Meracle, Watertown, junior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Watertown to a Badger Conference (Large Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-5 overall record.

Kaylie Moore, Grantsburg, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Grantsburg to a Lakeland Conference (West Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 20-5 overall record.

Jordan Roth, Stevens Point, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Stevens Point to a second-place finish in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 21-6 overall record.

Chloe Savage, Green Bay Preble, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead Green Bay Preble to a Fox River Classic Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 27-1 overall record.

Lily Schultz, Laconia, junior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Laconia to a share of the Flyway Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and a 23-8 overall record.

Ava Serembiczky, Sussex Hamilton, sophomore

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a Greater Metro Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 26-4 overall record.

Shelby Spata, Columbus Catholic, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Columbus Catholic to a Cloverbelt Conference (East Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 5 sectional finals, and a 21-4 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com