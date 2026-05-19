Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Shortstop of 2026?

With the exciting regular season winding down, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.

We began with a versatile, hard-throwing group of 18 pitchers and now its time to look at the talented shortstops from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Voting remains open until May 26 at 11:59 PM (PST).

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all accolades are from 2025 as noted by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA); the poll is below the list of players)

Amaya Brooks, Brillion, senior

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Brillion to a share of the Eastern Wisconsin Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, and a 21-4 overall record.

Samantha Brunner, Muskego, junior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention helped lead Muskego to a second-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-6 overall record.

KJ Burkel, Slinger, junior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Slinger to a fourth-place finish in the North Shore Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and an 18-8 overall record.

Reese Grudzielanek, Wisconsin Lutheran, junior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Wisconsin Lutheran to the Woodland Conference (West Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 21-2 overall record.

Sophie Hermus, Kimberly, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Kimberly to a third-place finish in the Fox Valley Association, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals and an 18-10 overall record.

Taelyn Jirschele, Mosinee, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Mosinee to the Great Northern Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 20-7 overall record.

Emma Julka, Beaver Dam, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Beaver Dam to third-place finish in the Badger Conference (Large Division, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 16-11 overall record.

Austyn Kinch, Mineral Point, sophomore

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Mineral Point to a share of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 24-6 overall record.

Aubrey Maurer, Laconia, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Laconia to a share of the Flyway Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and a 23-8 overall record.

Allison Now, North Fond du Lac, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention helped lead North Fond du Lac to a fifth-place finish in the Flyway Conference and a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals.

Raivyn Rabideau, Kaukauna, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association honorable mention selection helped lead Kaukauna to the Fox Valley Association title, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 28-0 overall record.

Carsyn Ramaker, Belmont, junior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Belmont to a share of the Six Rivers Conference title, a WIAA Division 5 state championship, and a 26-3 overall record.

Nevaeh Russell, Peshtigo, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Peshtigo to a sixth-place finish in the Packerland Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals, and a 14-6 overall record.

Rory Salvesen, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Wittenberg-Birnamwood to third place in the Central Wisconsin Conference (East Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and an 18-10 overall record.

Lauren Voss, Hartford, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Hartford to a North Shore Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 22-6 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com