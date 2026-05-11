Top 25 Wisconsin High School Softball State Rankings - May 11, 2026

With the exciting, highly anticipated season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state softball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's five respective divisions, it was an intriguing task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of the state's best. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Sussex Hamilton (18-0 in Division 1), Medford (16-0 in Division 2), Wittenberg-Birnamwood (18-1 in Division 3), Grantsburg (15-0 in Division 4), and Almond-Bancroft (14-1 in Division 5) currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.

Sussex Hamilton maintains its hold on the top spot in this week's rankings with an 18-0 overall record following statement-making victories over Divine Savior Holy Angels (9-2) and Brookfield Central (8-6).

The high-powered defending Greater Metro Conference champion Chargers have advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament four of the last five seasons, including an appearance in the semifinals in 2025.

The top 10 teams in this week's rankings combined for a statement-making 133-9 overall record.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and Maxpreps.com.

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The high-powered Chargers extended their winning streak to 18 games with dominant victories over Divine Savior Holy Angels (9-2) and Brookfield Central (8-6).

Next up: vs. Cedarburg (May 11)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Hornets extended their winning streak to 17 games with the latest victories over No. 7 Sun Prairie East (6-0) and De Pere (12-1).

Next up: at Green Bay Southwest (May 11)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Catholic Memorial (5-2) and Verona (7-4).

Next up: at Waukesha West (May 12)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Raiders extended their winning streak to 16 games with the latest victories over Merrill (11-4) and Augusta (9-1).

Next up: vs. Rhinelander (May 11)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to 15 games with the latest victories over Marathon (3-2) and Augusta (2-1).

Next up: vs. Webster-Siren (May 12)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Foxes went 1-2 in their last three games with a victory over Neenah (6-4) but losses to Seymour (2-1), and No. 13 Mosinee (1-0).

Next up: vs. No. 24 Kimberly (May 11)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The Bluejays extended their winning streak to 18 games with the latest victories over Parkview (17-1) and Palmyra-Eagle (16-0).

Next up: at Deerfield (May 11)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Cardinals went 2-1 in their last three games losing to No. 2 Green Bay Preble (6-0) but defeating Janesville Parker (7-1) and Elkhorn (13-0).

Next up: at Madison West (May 12)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victories over Auburndale (4-3) and Clintonville (13-4).

Next up: vs. Bonduel (May 11)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The Knights extended their winning streak to 13 games with the latest victories over No. 3 Muskego (3-2) and Oconomowoc (10-0).

Next up: vs. Arrowhead (May 12)

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The Blackhawks extended their winning streak to 16 games with the latest victories over Onalaska (5-3) and Bloomer (14-1).

Next up: at Amery (May 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Thunder were riding the momentum of a 12-game winning streak but lost to Luxemburg-Casco (12-2).

Next up: vs. Algoma (May 11)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Panthers went 1-2 in their last three games including a victory over No. 10 Hortonville (6-5) but losses to Middleton (8-6) and Kenosha Bradford (4-3).

Next up: vs. Appleton East (May 11)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Polar Bears went 1-2 in their last three games with a victory over No. 14 Kimberly (17-6) but losses to Kaukauna (5-0) and No. 4 Stevens Point (6-5).

Next up: at Oshkosh West (April 28)

Previous ranking: 23

Note: The Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games with the latest victories over Wild Rose (10-0) and Adams-Friendship (5-1).

Next up: at Pacelli (May 11)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to eight games with the latest victories over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (5-1) and Holmen (5-2).

Next up: vs. Tomah (May 12)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The Indians went 2-1 in their last three games with victories over Tomahawk (10-0) and No. 6 Fox Valley Lutheran (1-0) but a loss to Denmark (3-2).

Next up: vs. Merrill (May 11)

Previous ranking: 24

Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Lakeside Lutheran (2-1) and Laconia (14-2).

Next up: vs. Ripon (May 11)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Indians were riding the momentum of a 15-game winning streak but lost to Pewaukee (4-2).

Next up: at Port Washington (May 11)

Previous ranking: 25

Note: The Pointers extended their winning streak to 18 games with the latest victories over Platteville (11-1) and Lancaster (5-0).

Next up: vs. Iowa-Grant (May 14)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The Panthers were riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak but lost to West Bend East (15-10).

Next up: at Kettle Moraine Lutheran (May 11)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Lions extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victories Laconia (6-0) and Cambria-Friesland (1-0).

Next up: at Mishicot (May 11)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Lightning went 2-1 in their last three games including a loss to No. 6 Fox Valley Lutheran (2-0) followed by victories over Neenah (8-1) and Appleton West (7-0).

Next up: vs. Kaukauna (May 12)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The Papermakers went 1-2 in their last three games including a victory over Fond du Lac (5-1) and losses to No. 10 Hortonville (17-6) and No. 4 Stevens Point (11-1).

Next up: at No. 6 Fox Valley Lutheran (May 11)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Orioles went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over West Bend West (11-2) and Notre Dame Academy (13-1) but a loss to Fond du Lac (7-3).

Next up: at Whitefish Bay (May 12)

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com