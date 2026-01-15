Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Wrestling's Top Division 1 Competitor This Season?
With the widely popular Wisconsin high school wrestling season kicked into overdrive, its time to take a look at some of the best athletes in the state and let you determine who is the best of the best.
This will be the first in a series of fan-voted polls taking a closer look at the talented top wrestlers in each of the state's three respective divisions.
We begin with the strong WIAA Division 1 field, including the currently No. 1-ranked wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes.
With there being hundreds of wrestlers throughout Wisconsin, these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until January 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Wrestlers are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Wisconsin Grappler.com; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Aidan Aure, Menomonie, junior
The Menomonie junior has a 17-1 overall record at 132 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a fourth-place finish at 126 in 2025.
Zahn Beal, Arrowhead, sophomore
The Arrowhead sophomore has a 19-2 overall record at 120 pounds and is coming off a third-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament at 113 in 2025.
Liam Crook, Kaukauna, senior
The Kaukauna senior has a 26-1 overall record at 175 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including state titles at 165 (2024) and 175 (2025).
Reed Falk, Middleton, junior
Falk has a 22-0 overall record at 190 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a sixth-place finish at 190 in 2025.
Ayden Grulke, Hartford, senior
The Hartford senior has a 31-2 overall record at 285 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 215 in 2025.
Declan Koch, Neenah, senior
The Neenah senior has a 26-0 overall record at 165 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 157 in 2025.
Carson Neubert, Luxemburg-Casco, junior
The Luxemberg-Casco junior has a 30-1 overall record at 144 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a Division 1 state championship at 126 in 2025.
Camden Rugg, Union Grove, junior
The Union Grove junior has a 30-0 overall record at 113 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a state championship at 106 in 2025.
Preston Schneider, Oshkosh West, sophomore
The Oshkosh West sophomore has a 25-5 overall record at 138 pounds and is coming off a third-place WIAA Division 1 sectional finish at 126 in 2025.
McCoy Smith, Waunakee, senior
The Waunakee senior has a 25-2 overall record at 215 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a fifth-place finish at 215 in 2025.
A.J. Woerpel, Hortonville, freshman
The Hortonville freshman has a 17-1 overall record at 106 pounds in his memorable varsity debut season.
Kellen Wolbert, Oconomowoc, senior
The Oconomowoc senior has a 17-0 overall record at 150 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including titles at 120 (2023), 132 (2024), and 144 (2025).
Gavin Wolters, Hartford, senior
The Hartford senior has a 15-0 overall record at 126 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a fifth-place finish at 113 in 2025.
Sam Zanton, Middleton, senior
The Middleton senior has a 22-0 overall record at 157 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a fourth-place finish at 157 in 2025.
