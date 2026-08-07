Vote: Who Is Wisconsin's Top Returning High School Football Wide Receiver Entering the 2026 Season?

Wisconsin enters the 2026 high school football season with one of its deepest returning classes of wide receivers in recent memory. From reigning state champions to dynamic downfield playmakers, these 17 wideouts have already proven they can respond with the game on the line. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best returning wide receiver.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top returning athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Aug. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This list was compiled using information from the Wiconsin Fiitball Coaches Association, 247sports.com, and Bound.com.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Sam Aparicio, Madison Memorial, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference second-team selection contributed 29 receptions for 440 yards and five touchdowns as Madison Memorial tied for third in the league.

Bryce Austin, Racine Lutheran, senior

The All-Midwest Classic Conference (Large Division) first-team selection produced 31 receptions for 327 yards and two touchdowns in an injury-shortened season as Racine Lutheran won a league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and finished with a 9-4 overall record.

Max Baehman, Mukwonago, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection had 41 catches for 437 yards and seven touchdowns as Mukwonago placed third in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Garrett Bracewell, Marathon, senior

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection totaled 55 receptions for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns as Marathon tied for fourth place in the Central Wisconsin Conference (Large Division) and advanced to the opening round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs.

Collin Christian, Lake Mills, senior

The All-Capitol Conference first-team selection recorded 34 receptions for 702 yards and six touchdowns as Lake Mills placed third in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

Logan Crowley, Arrowhead, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection contributed 27 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns as Arrowhead placed second in the league, won a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Keegan DeGeorge, Waukesha South, senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection pulled in 63 receptions for 919 yards and 13 touchdowns as Waukesha South tied for fifth place in the league.

Beau Evans, Brookfield East, senior

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection made 30 receptions for 527 yards and six touchdowns as Brookfield East earned a share of the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

Kaden Garbe, Delavan-Darien, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection finished with 73 receptions for 1,324 yards and 12 touchdowns as Delavan-Darien earned a share of the Rock Valley Conference title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Landon Kibbe, West De Pere, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) all-conference honorable mention selection produced 35 catches for 616 yards and 10 touchdowns as West De Pere won a league title, claimed a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Owen Kloosterboer, Waupun, junior

The All-South Central Conference second-team selection totaled 25 receptions for 562 yards and four touchdowns as Waupun placed second in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-2 overall record.

Amarion Luna, Milwaukee Washington, senior

The All-Milwaukee City Conference (Blackbourn Division) first-team selection produced 74 receptions for 1,279 yards and 19 touchdowns as Milwaukee Washington placed second in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season with a 6-4 overall record.

Ben Morey, Edgewood, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection collected 41 receptions for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns as Edgewood earned a share of the Badger Conference (Small Division) title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Drew Olsson, Sussex Hamilton, senior

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection hauled in 59 receptions for 708 yards and four touchdowns as Sussex Hamilton earned a share of the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-3 overall record.

Jackson Otradovec, Bay Port, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) honorable mention selection collected 37 receptions for 677 yards and seven touchdowns as Bay Port placed second in the league, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and finished the season with an 11-3 overall record.

Larenzz Pratt, Kenosha Bradford, senior

The All-Southeast Conference first-team selection posted 35 receptions for 577 yards and three touchdowns as Kenosha Bradford placed third in the league, advanced to the opening round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-3 overall record.

Dustin Roach, Catholic Memorial, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection compiled 25 receptions for 703 yards and eight touchdowns as Catholic Memorial won the Parkland Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Wisconsin features an outstanding group of returning receivers heading into the 2026 season, including reigning state champions, all-state performers and several Division I college prospects. Cast your vote below for the state's top returning wide receiver.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com