Wisconsin Basketball Community Mourns the Loss of Legendary Head Coach Jerry Petitgoue
The Wisconsin basketball community continues to mourn the devastating loss of legendary head coach, ambassador, and friend, Jerry Petitgoue.
Petitgoue, the longtime former executive director of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and winningest coach in the history of Wisconsin high school basketball, passed away at age 84 on June 7.
Over the course of a brilliant, celebrated 60-year career, including 52 years as leader of the powerhouse Cuba City High School boys basketball program, he amassed a state-record 1,027 wins including 29 conference titles, 12 WIAA tournament appearances, and three state championships (1981, 1991, and 1998).
Despite the impressive numbers, his influence on the Cuba City program extended far beyond the glitz of the court. The former head coach not only guided the program to many of the most memorable victories in school history, but more importantly used his abilities as a kind, honest teacher, mentor, and leader to help an endless list of young players excel in the game of life.
Petitgoue won his 1,000th career game as the Cubans defeated Carmen Northwest in a non-conference home-court contest 91-69 on Jan. 29, 2022.
The well respected and beloved member of the WBCA Hall of Fame, retired following the 2022-23 season at age 82 with a record of 1,027-249, making him one of only 20 coaches nationally known to have ever reached the 1,000-win career milestone.
He was also named Wisconsin Coach of the Year, inducted into the University of Dubuque Hall of Fame, inducted into the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Hall of Fame, and recognized with the National Federation of State High School Association's Boys Basketball Coach of the Year award following the 2019-20 season.
“No one has had a more impactful and influential career on the growth, popularity and expansion of basketball in Wisconsin than Jerry," said University of Wisconsin men's basketball head coach Greg Gard, in a press release. “He was constantly searching for ways to improve the game and create more opportunities for coaches and players across the state.”
"Jerry was a true coaching giant who left an indelible mark on the game of basketball in the state of Wisconsin," said Marquette University head men's basketball coach Shaka Smart, in a release. "He was a visionary, advocate, and connector for our game. We will strive to play, coach, and live the game of basketball with the level of commitment he had for it."
Petitgoue's immeasurable contributions off the court included serving as an enthusiastic, insightful color analyst on WIAA Boys State Tournament television broadcasts. Health issues prevented him from attending this year's boys basketball championships for the first time in six decades.
"To me it's always been religion, family, and basketball," said Petitgoue, in an interview reflecting on his amazing career as both a coach and passionate history teacher. "I think we're put on this earth to help other people out and any way you can do that is the ultimate accomplishment."
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com