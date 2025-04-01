Wisconsin high school baseball opens with over 30 games across Divisions 1 and 2
Opening Day is here! And it's no April Fools. Teams across Divisions 1 and 2 get set today to take the field as the 2025 Wisconsin high school baseball season begins. Programs enter this first week trying to shake off any rust, and coaches get an early look at how their lineups may shape the season ahead.
High School on SI has Wisconsin high school baseball scores matchups across the state.
DIVISION 1
Oshkosh North vs. Menasha – 4:30 p.m.
Kenosha St. Joseph vs. Racine Case – 4:30 p.m.
Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Westosha Central – 4:30 p.m.
Viroqua vs. Holmen – 4:30 p.m.
Woodstock North (IL) vs. Badger – 4:30 p.m.
Oshkosh West vs. Waupun – 4:45 p.m.
Milton vs. Jefferson – 4:45 p.m.
Janesville Parker vs. Fort Atkinson – 5:00 p.m.
Sun Prairie West vs. Waunakee – 5:00 p.m.
Green Bay Southwest vs. Sturgeon Bay – 6:00 p.m.
Dominican vs. Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir – 5:00 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Elk Mound vs. Saint Croix Central – 4:30 p.m.
New Holstein vs. Plymouth – 4:30 p.m.
Lourdes Academy vs. Winneconne – 4:30 p.m.
Kiel vs. Winnebago Lutheran – 4:30 p.m.
New London vs. Waupaca – 4:30 p.m.
McDonell Central vs. Somerset – 4:30 p.m.
Chilton vs. Campbellsport – 4:30 p.m.
Racine Lutheran/Prairie vs. Delavan-Darien – 4:45 p.m.
Markesan vs. Ripon – 4:45 p.m.
Assumption vs. Adams-Friendship – 5:00 p.m.
Waterloo vs. Lake Mills – 5:00 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Arcadia – 5:00 p.m.
Lodi vs. Wisconsin Dells – 5:00 p.m.
Tomah vs. Black River Falls – 5:00 p.m.
Mauston vs. Reedsburg – 5:00 p.m.
Wisconsin Heights vs. Sauk Prairie – 5:00 p.m.
Whitewater vs. Johnson Creek – 5:00 p.m.
Berlin vs. Monticello – 5:00 p.m.
Evansville vs. New Glarus – 5:00 p.m.
Hayward vs. Baldwin-Woodville – 5:30 p.m.
