See every Wisconsin boys high school basketball final score from December 19, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Bay Port High School's AJ Ivy (24) shoots a 3-pointer against De Pere High School on Friday, December 19, 2025, at De Pere High School in De Pere, Wis. De Pere won the game, 80-52. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The 2025 Wisconsin high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Abundant Life Chri 83, Williams Bay 29

Alma/Pepin 68, Gilmanton/Independ 33

Altoona 71, Amery 50

Athens 88, Abbotsford 82

Badger 80, Wilmot Union 51

Beloit Memorial 90, Westosha Central 52

Blair-Taylor 80, Alma Center Lincoln 72

Bonduel 66, Shiocton 44

Boyceville 48, Spring Valley 29

Brookfield Central 81, Wauwatosa West 65

Brown Deer 79, Milwaukee Bay View 53

Catholic Central 72, Faith Ch (Wms Bay) 52

De Pere 80, Bay Port 52

Dominican 73, Menomonee Falls 68

East Troy 87, Whitewater 44

Edgar 56, Stratford 45

Eleva-Strum 59, Augusta 45

Evansville 66, Clinton 48

Fond du Lac 66, Hortonville 52

Gale-Ett-Trempeale 50, Arcadia 46

Glenwood City 69, Clear Lake 67

Green Bay Preble 69, Green Bay Southwest 50

Greendale 65, Whitnall 52

Hartford 69, Waupun 50

Horicon 67, Dodgeland 50

Hudson 81, Chippewa Falls 56

Hurley 69, Mercer 18

Iola-Scandinavia 63, Menominee Nation 38

Ken Tremper 60, Kenosha Indian Tra 46

Kewaunee 61, Peshtigo 57

Kohler 77, Lake Country Class 34

Lake Holcombe 53, Bruce 51

Lakeland 76, Antigo 36

Lomira 84, Kewaskum 48

Madison Memorial 58, Milw Riverside 39

Marathon 79, Assumption 47

Markesan 73, Fall River 62

Marquette 53, Hamilton 51

Marshfield 70, D. C. Everest 64

Merrill 68, Tomahawk 29

Milw Bradley Tech 56, West Bend East 42

Monroe 87, Jefferson 34

Mosinee 69, Medford 48

New Richmond 94, Eau Claire North 78

North Fond du Lac 99, Random Lake 55

Oakfield 74, Central WI Christi 62

Oshkosh North 79, Appleton East 57

Pulaski 76, Ashwaubenon 57

Racine St. Cat's 78, The Prairie School 55

Roncalli 54, Kiel 35

Rosholt 59, Wild Rose 39

Saint Mary Catholic 88, Omro 78

Sheboygan Falls 60, Chilton 31

Shoreland Lutheran 63, Augustine Prep S 49

Tigerton 86, Bowler 43

Turtle Lake 80, New Auburn 53

Two Rivers 63, Valders 58

Union Grove 54, Elkhorn 33

Wausau East 73, Wis. Rapids 70

Wauwatosa East 80, West Allis Hale 66

Webster 82, South Shore 21

Whitefish Bay 81, Cedarburg 48

Wittenberg-Birn. 40, Amherst 37

Xavier 88, Plymouth 77

