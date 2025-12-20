Wisconsin High School Boys Bsketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Wisconsin boys high school basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025
Abundant Life Chri 83, Williams Bay 29
Alma/Pepin 68, Gilmanton/Independ 33
Altoona 71, Amery 50
Athens 88, Abbotsford 82
Badger 80, Wilmot Union 51
Beloit Memorial 90, Westosha Central 52
Blair-Taylor 80, Alma Center Lincoln 72
Bonduel 66, Shiocton 44
Boyceville 48, Spring Valley 29
Brookfield Central 81, Wauwatosa West 65
Brown Deer 79, Milwaukee Bay View 53
Catholic Central 72, Faith Ch (Wms Bay) 52
De Pere 80, Bay Port 52
Dominican 73, Menomonee Falls 68
East Troy 87, Whitewater 44
Edgar 56, Stratford 45
Eleva-Strum 59, Augusta 45
Evansville 66, Clinton 48
Fond du Lac 66, Hortonville 52
Gale-Ett-Trempeale 50, Arcadia 46
Glenwood City 69, Clear Lake 67
Green Bay Preble 69, Green Bay Southwest 50
Greendale 65, Whitnall 52
Hartford 69, Waupun 50
Horicon 67, Dodgeland 50
Hudson 81, Chippewa Falls 56
Hurley 69, Mercer 18
Iola-Scandinavia 63, Menominee Nation 38
Ken Tremper 60, Kenosha Indian Tra 46
Kewaunee 61, Peshtigo 57
Kohler 77, Lake Country Class 34
Lake Holcombe 53, Bruce 51
Lakeland 76, Antigo 36
Lomira 84, Kewaskum 48
Madison Memorial 58, Milw Riverside 39
Marathon 79, Assumption 47
Markesan 73, Fall River 62
Marquette 53, Hamilton 51
Marshfield 70, D. C. Everest 64
Merrill 68, Tomahawk 29
Milw Bradley Tech 56, West Bend East 42
Monroe 87, Jefferson 34
Mosinee 69, Medford 48
New Richmond 94, Eau Claire North 78
North Fond du Lac 99, Random Lake 55
Oakfield 74, Central WI Christi 62
Oshkosh North 79, Appleton East 57
Pulaski 76, Ashwaubenon 57
Racine St. Cat's 78, The Prairie School 55
Roncalli 54, Kiel 35
Rosholt 59, Wild Rose 39
Saint Mary Catholic 88, Omro 78
Sheboygan Falls 60, Chilton 31
Shoreland Lutheran 63, Augustine Prep S 49
Tigerton 86, Bowler 43
Turtle Lake 80, New Auburn 53
Two Rivers 63, Valders 58
Union Grove 54, Elkhorn 33
Wausau East 73, Wis. Rapids 70
Wauwatosa East 80, West Allis Hale 66
Webster 82, South Shore 21
Whitefish Bay 81, Cedarburg 48
Wittenberg-Birn. 40, Amherst 37
Xavier 88, Plymouth 77
