High School

Wisconsin high school boys golf state rankings (05/12/2025)

Marquette (D1), Cambridge (D2), and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (D3) claim top spots in latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll

Jeff Hagenau

Arrowhead golfer Parker Mayhew drives during the Waukesha County Championship at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls, Friday, May 10, 2024.
Arrowhead golfer Parker Mayhew drives during the Waukesha County Championship at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls, Friday, May 10, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five weeks into the 2025 Wisconsin high school boys golf season, several highly skilled teams have emerged at the top of the state rankings.

In the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll, Marquette (Division 1), Cambridge (Division 2), and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Division 3), currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.

Marquette, which finished third at the WIAA D1 state tournament last season, is seeking its 16th trip to the prestigious postseason competition in program history.

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN STATE POLL

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Hudson

3. Middleton

4. Oconomowoc

5. DeForest

6. Arrowhead

7. Notre Dame

8. Fort Atkinson

9. River Falls

10. (tie) De Pere and Waunakee

Division 2

1. Cambridge

2. Seymour

3. Grafton

4. Mineral Point

5. Catholic Memorial

6. University School of Milwaukee

7. Xavier

8. Prescott

9. Kettle Moraine Lutheran

10. Lake Country Lutheran

Division 3

1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

2. Durand-Arkansaw

3. Cochrane-Fountain City

4. (tie) St. Mary's Springs and Ladysmith

5. Prentice

6. Sheboygan Lutheran

7. Kohler

8. (tie) Glenwood City and Howards Grove

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin