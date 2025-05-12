Wisconsin high school boys golf state rankings (05/12/2025)
Marquette (D1), Cambridge (D2), and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (D3) claim top spots in latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll
Five weeks into the 2025 Wisconsin high school boys golf season, several highly skilled teams have emerged at the top of the state rankings.
In the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll, Marquette (Division 1), Cambridge (Division 2), and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Division 3), currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.
Marquette, which finished third at the WIAA D1 state tournament last season, is seeking its 16th trip to the prestigious postseason competition in program history.
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN STATE POLL
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Hudson
3. Middleton
4. Oconomowoc
5. DeForest
6. Arrowhead
7. Notre Dame
8. Fort Atkinson
9. River Falls
10. (tie) De Pere and Waunakee
Division 2
1. Cambridge
2. Seymour
3. Grafton
4. Mineral Point
5. Catholic Memorial
6. University School of Milwaukee
7. Xavier
8. Prescott
9. Kettle Moraine Lutheran
10. Lake Country Lutheran
Division 3
1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
2. Durand-Arkansaw
3. Cochrane-Fountain City
4. (tie) St. Mary's Springs and Ladysmith
5. Prentice
6. Sheboygan Lutheran
7. Kohler
8. (tie) Glenwood City and Howards Grove
