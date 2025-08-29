High School

Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 28, 2025

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued Thursday night and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this evening.

Amery 52, Unity 14

Appleton North 17, Bradford 27

Ashwaubenon 20, Lincoln 0

Bonduel 33, Coleman 12

Bradley Tech 28, Bay View 20

Catholic Memorial 30, Sun Prairie West 7

Chilton 6, Oconto 0

Chippewa Falls 33, Eau Claire Memorial 6

Clear Lake 0, Webster 10

Clintonville 6, Ripon 54

Crivitz 75, North Fond Du Lac 0

D.C. Everest 21, River Falls 54

Elk Mound 14, St. Croix Central 21

Ellsworth 23, La Crosse Central 21

Greenfield 50, Park 43

Hale 43, Riverside University 6

Hudson 30, Wausau West 14

Lake Mills 50, Marshall 14

Logan 29, Wausau East 21

Lourdes 22, Reedsville 13

Manitowoc Lutheran 33, Mishicot 12

Markesan 26, Laconia 24

Menomonie 30, Marshfield 16

Merrill 30, Crandon 20

Monona Grove 42, La Follette 0

New Richmond 48, Eau Claire North 10

Oregon 27, Westosha Central 0

Peshtigo 20, West 6

St. Francis 19, St. Thomas More 14

Stevens Point 41, Superior 20

Waterford 21, West 20

Waterloo 36, Pecatonica 0

