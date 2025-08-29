Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 28, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued Thursday night and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this evening.
Amery 52, Unity 14
Appleton North 17, Bradford 27
Ashwaubenon 20, Lincoln 0
Bonduel 33, Coleman 12
Bradley Tech 28, Bay View 20
Catholic Memorial 30, Sun Prairie West 7
Chilton 6, Oconto 0
Chippewa Falls 33, Eau Claire Memorial 6
Crivitz 75, North Fond Du Lac 0
Ellsworth 23, La Crosse Central 21
Greenfield 50, Park 43
Hale 43, Riverside University 6
Hudson 30, Wausau West 14
Johnson Creek 57, Deerfield 12
Lake Mills 50, Marshall 14
Logan 29, Wausau East 21
Lourdes 22, Reedsville 13
Manitowoc Lutheran 33, Mishicot 12
Markesan 26, Laconia 24
Menomonie 30, Marshfield 16
Merrill 30, Crandon 20
Monona Grove 42, La Follette 0
New Richmond 48, Eau Claire North 10
Oregon 27, Westosha Central 0
Peshtigo 20, West 6
Rice Lake 30, Lincoln 14
Ripon 54, Clintonville 6
River Falls 54, D.C. Everest 21
St. Croix Central 21, Elk Mound 14
St. Francis 19, St. Thomas More 14
Stevens Point 41, Superior 20
Waterford 21, West 20
Waterloo 36, Pecatonica 0
Webster 10, Clear Lake 0
Wrightstown 10, Shawano Community 8