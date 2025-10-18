High School

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Wisconsin high school football

Spencer Swaim

Muskego fullback Bryson Hoeffler (38) finds a hole in the against Mukwonago defense to score a touchdown during the first quarter in a game Friday, October 17, 2025, at Mukwonago High School in Mukwonago, Wisconsin.
Muskego fullback Bryson Hoeffler (38) finds a hole in the against Mukwonago defense to score a touchdown during the first quarter in a game Friday, October 17, 2025, at Mukwonago High School in Mukwonago, Wisconsin. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.

Altoona 36, Somerset 7

Amery 46, St. Croix Central 27

Amherst 56, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28

Aquinas 49, Viroqua 0

Arcadia 42, Luther 20

Arrowhead 42, Kettle Moraine 0

Ashland 26, Spooner 12

Ashwaubenon 24, Preble 14

Assumption 1, Rosholt 0

Auburndale 56, Iola-Scandinavia 7

Aurora Central Catholic 0, Big Foot 1

Badger 45, Union Grove 14

Baldwin-Woodville 36, Prescott 29

Bangor 53, Hillsboro 15

Barron 41, Cumberland 19

Bay Port 42, Pulaski 0

Berlin 44, Wautoma 3

Big Foot 1, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Black Hawk 28, Potosi 21

Blair-Taylor 36, Whitehall 29

Bonduel 62, Sturgeon Bay 0

Boyceville 33, Turtle Lake 0

Brillion 47, Valders 6

Brookfield Academy 28, Cudahy 14

Brookfield East 42, Menomonee Falls 0

Brookwood 48, Necedah 0

Cambria-Friesland 27, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Campbellsport 25, Laconia 14

Case 31, Bradford 20

Cashton 45, Royall 0

Catholic Memorial 38, South 7

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Chippewa Falls 36, Menomonie 6

Clear Lake 27, Glenwood City 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 31, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Coleman 12, Crivitz 7

Columbus 43, Turner 0

Crandon 50, Clintonville 14

D.C. Everest 43, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Darlington 42, Belleville 21

De Pere 42, Southwest 13

Delavan-Darien 49, Jefferson 28

Denmark 34, Sheboygan Falls 13

Dodgeville 22, River Valley 20

Eau Claire North 35, Lincoln 28

Edgar 28, Abbotsford 0

Edgewood 7, Sauk Prairie 20

Eisenhower 15, New Berlin West 10

Eleva-Strum 36, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Elk Mound 22, Stanley-Boyd 18

Elkhorn 35, Beloit Memorial 21

Ellsworth 31, Osceola 20

Evansville 37, Whitewater 0

Fall Creek 44, Osseo-Fairchild 7

Fond du Lac 48, Oshkosh West 14

Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Shawano Community 16

Franklin 49, Horlick 12

Freedom 33, Luxemburg-Casco 20

Germantown 27, Marquette University 24

Grafton 1, Shorewood/Messmer 0

Grantsburg 48, Webster 0

Hamilton 43, Brookfield Central 26

Hartford 29, Whitefish Bay 22

Hilbert 14, Oostburg 12

Holmen 24, Logan 18

Hortonville 17, Neenah 14

Hudson 20, Rice Lake 22

Indian Trail 62, Park 8

Iowa-Grant 36, Riverdale 20

Ithaca 35, New Lisbon 6

Johnson Creek 20, Randolph 6

Kaukauna 14, Appleton East 7

Kewaskum 31, Watertown 28

Kewaunee 42, Marinette 21

Kimberly 28, Appleton North 10

King 14, Hamilton 6

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 42, Kiel 28

Ladysmith 26, Cameron 22

Lake Country Lutheran 35, Martin Luther 20

Lake Mills 52, Clinton 8

Lakeside Lutheran 21, Stoughton 6

Little Chute 35, Two Rivers 14

Lodi 35, Horicon 0

Lourdes 38, Parkview 0

Luther Prep 63, Brown Deer 35

Madison Memorial 49, La Follette 7

Manitowoc Lutheran 14, Reedsville 10

Markesan 22, Cambridge 16

Marshfield 32, Stevens Point 30

Marshall 28, Waterloo 12

Mayville 27, Lomira 14

McFarland 28, Edgerton 21

Menasha 43, North 21

Merrill 27, Rhinelander 13

Milwaukee Academy of Science 48, Living Word Lutheran 22

Milwaukee Lutheran 50, South Milwaukee 30

Milwaukee Marshall 44, Riverside University 36

Mineral Point 39, Fennimore 36

Mishicot 40, Southern Door 8

Mondovi 49, Durand 18

Monona Grove 58, Fort Atkinson 0

Monroe 49, East Troy 28

Mosinee 48, Medford 14

Mount Horeb / Barneveld 47, Portage 20

Muskego 38, Mukwonago 21

Nekoosa 44, Mauston 12

New Glarus / Monticello 21, Lancaster 18

New Richmond 47, Superior 14

Nicolet 42, East 7

Northwestern 49, Hayward 7

Notre Dame Academy 34, Oshkosh North 14

Oak Creek 42, Tremper 7

Oconomowoc 42, Pewaukee 35

Oconto Falls 32, Little Wolf 0

Onalaska 20, La Crosse Central 14

Oregon 14, Sun Prairie West 12

Pardeeville 34, Deerfield 12

Parker 56, East 0

Pepin/Alma 42, Augusta 0

Peshtigo 28, Oconto 24

Pittsville 28, Pacelli 14

Platteville 42, Brodhead / Juda 22

Plymouth 27, Beaver Dam 26

Port Washington 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 20

Poynette 44, Fall River/Rio Co-op 14

Prairie du Chien 50, Richland Center 30

Pulaski 34, Bradley Tech 32

Reagan Prep 58, North 14

Reedsburg 51, Tomah 18

Rice Lake 22, Hudson 20

Ripon 35, Adams-Friendship 0

River Falls 56, Wausau West 19

River Ridge 54, Pecatonica 12

Roncalli 43, Chilton 13

Sauk Prairie 20, Edgewood 7

Sheboygan Area Lutheran 42, Kiel 28

Slinger 41, Cedarburg 0

Southwestern 22, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 21

Sparta 44, Baraboo 21

Spencer / Columbus Catholic 14, Marathon 6

Spring Valley 36, Colfax 8

St. Catherine's 41, Shoreland Lutheran 8

St. Croix Falls 61, Bloomer 20

St. Francis 56, St. Joseph 6

St. Mary Catholic 23, New Holstein 20

St. Mary's Springs 30, Omro 0

St. Thomas More 47, University School of Milwaukee 20

Stratford 50, Loyal 0

Sun Prairie East 17, DeForest 7

Tomahawk 28, Lakeland 13

Unity 14, Cadott 6

Verona 56, Craig 8

Waterford 21, Burlington 14

Waunakee 42, Milton 14

Waupaca 30, Xavier 24

Waupun 62, Wisconsin Dells 35

Wauwatosa East 28, North 27

Wauzeka-Steuben 66, Boscobel 6

West 28, Hale 10

West 36, West Allis Central 8

West 7, East 3

West De Pere 42, Appleton West 20

West Salem 54, Black River Falls 7

Westby 8, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6

Westfield Area 60, Dodgeland 13

Weyauwega-Fremont 22, Colby 14

Whitnall 37, Greendale 21

Wilmot 35, Westosha Central 15

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 42, North Fond Du Lac 0

Winneconne 29, Seymour 12

Wisconsin Lutheran 28, Greenfield 14

Wrightstown 21, New London 7

Wausau East 42, Antigo 0

