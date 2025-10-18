Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.
Altoona 36, Somerset 7
Amery 46, St. Croix Central 27
Amherst 56, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28
Aquinas 49, Viroqua 0
Arcadia 42, Luther 20
Arrowhead 42, Kettle Moraine 0
Ashland 26, Spooner 12
Ashwaubenon 24, Preble 14
Assumption 1, Rosholt 0
Auburndale 56, Iola-Scandinavia 7
Aurora Central Catholic 0, Big Foot 1
Badger 45, Union Grove 14
Baldwin-Woodville 36, Prescott 29
Bangor 53, Hillsboro 15
Barron 41, Cumberland 19
Bay Port 42, Pulaski 0
Berlin 44, Wautoma 3
Big Foot 1, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Black Hawk 28, Potosi 21
Blair-Taylor 36, Whitehall 29
Bonduel 62, Sturgeon Bay 0
Boyceville 33, Turtle Lake 0
Brillion 47, Valders 6
Brookfield Academy 28, Cudahy 14
Brookfield East 42, Menomonee Falls 0
Brookwood 48, Necedah 0
Cambria-Friesland 27, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Campbellsport 25, Laconia 14
Case 31, Bradford 20
Cashton 45, Royall 0
Catholic Memorial 38, South 7
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Chippewa Falls 36, Menomonie 6
Clear Lake 27, Glenwood City 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 31, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Coleman 12, Crivitz 7
Columbus 43, Turner 0
Crandon 50, Clintonville 14
D.C. Everest 43, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Darlington 42, Belleville 21
De Pere 42, Southwest 13
Delavan-Darien 49, Jefferson 28
Denmark 34, Sheboygan Falls 13
Dodgeville 22, River Valley 20
Eau Claire North 35, Lincoln 28
Edgar 28, Abbotsford 0
Edgewood 7, Sauk Prairie 20
Eisenhower 15, New Berlin West 10
Eleva-Strum 36, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Elk Mound 22, Stanley-Boyd 18
Elkhorn 35, Beloit Memorial 21
Ellsworth 31, Osceola 20
Evansville 37, Whitewater 0
Fall Creek 44, Osseo-Fairchild 7
Fond du Lac 48, Oshkosh West 14
Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Shawano Community 16
Franklin 49, Horlick 12
Freedom 33, Luxemburg-Casco 20
Germantown 27, Marquette University 24
Grafton 1, Shorewood/Messmer 0
Grantsburg 48, Webster 0
Hamilton 43, Brookfield Central 26
Hartford 29, Whitefish Bay 22
Hilbert 14, Oostburg 12
Holmen 24, Logan 18
Hortonville 17, Neenah 14
Hudson 20, Rice Lake 22
Indian Trail 62, Park 8
Iowa-Grant 36, Riverdale 20
Ithaca 35, New Lisbon 6
Johnson Creek 20, Randolph 6
Kaukauna 14, Appleton East 7
Kewaskum 31, Watertown 28
Kewaunee 42, Marinette 21
Kimberly 28, Appleton North 10
King 14, Hamilton 6
Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 42, Kiel 28
Ladysmith 26, Cameron 22
Lake Country Lutheran 35, Martin Luther 20
Lake Mills 52, Clinton 8
Lakeside Lutheran 21, Stoughton 6
Little Chute 35, Two Rivers 14
Lodi 35, Horicon 0
Lourdes 38, Parkview 0
Luther Prep 63, Brown Deer 35
Madison Memorial 49, La Follette 7
Manitowoc Lutheran 14, Reedsville 10
Markesan 22, Cambridge 16
Marshfield 32, Stevens Point 30
Marshall 28, Waterloo 12
Mayville 27, Lomira 14
McFarland 28, Edgerton 21
Menasha 43, North 21
Merrill 27, Rhinelander 13
Milwaukee Academy of Science 48, Living Word Lutheran 22
Milwaukee Lutheran 50, South Milwaukee 30
Milwaukee Marshall 44, Riverside University 36
Mineral Point 39, Fennimore 36
Mishicot 40, Southern Door 8
Mondovi 49, Durand 18
Monona Grove 58, Fort Atkinson 0
Monroe 49, East Troy 28
Mosinee 48, Medford 14
Mount Horeb / Barneveld 47, Portage 20
Muskego 38, Mukwonago 21
Nekoosa 44, Mauston 12
New Glarus / Monticello 21, Lancaster 18
New Richmond 47, Superior 14
Nicolet 42, East 7
Northwestern 49, Hayward 7
Notre Dame Academy 34, Oshkosh North 14
Oak Creek 42, Tremper 7
Oconomowoc 42, Pewaukee 35
Oconto Falls 32, Little Wolf 0
Onalaska 20, La Crosse Central 14
Oregon 14, Sun Prairie West 12
Pardeeville 34, Deerfield 12
Parker 56, East 0
Pepin/Alma 42, Augusta 0
Peshtigo 28, Oconto 24
Pittsville 28, Pacelli 14
Platteville 42, Brodhead / Juda 22
Plymouth 27, Beaver Dam 26
Port Washington 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 20
Poynette 44, Fall River/Rio Co-op 14
Prairie du Chien 50, Richland Center 30
Pulaski 34, Bradley Tech 32
Reagan Prep 58, North 14
Reedsburg 51, Tomah 18
Rice Lake 22, Hudson 20
Ripon 35, Adams-Friendship 0
River Falls 56, Wausau West 19
River Ridge 54, Pecatonica 12
Roncalli 43, Chilton 13
Sauk Prairie 20, Edgewood 7
Sheboygan Area Lutheran 42, Kiel 28
Slinger 41, Cedarburg 0
Southwestern 22, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 21
Sparta 44, Baraboo 21
Spencer / Columbus Catholic 14, Marathon 6
Spring Valley 36, Colfax 8
St. Catherine's 41, Shoreland Lutheran 8
St. Croix Falls 61, Bloomer 20
St. Francis 56, St. Joseph 6
St. Mary Catholic 23, New Holstein 20
St. Mary's Springs 30, Omro 0
St. Thomas More 47, University School of Milwaukee 20
Stratford 50, Loyal 0
Sun Prairie East 17, DeForest 7
Tomahawk 28, Lakeland 13
Unity 14, Cadott 6
Verona 56, Craig 8
Waterford 21, Burlington 14
Waunakee 42, Milton 14
Waupaca 30, Xavier 24
Waupun 62, Wisconsin Dells 35
Wauwatosa East 28, North 27
Wauzeka-Steuben 66, Boscobel 6
West 28, Hale 10
West 36, West Allis Central 8
West 7, East 3
West De Pere 42, Appleton West 20
West Salem 54, Black River Falls 7
Westby 8, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6
Westfield Area 60, Dodgeland 13
Weyauwega-Fremont 22, Colby 14
Whitnall 37, Greendale 21
Wilmot 35, Westosha Central 15
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 42, North Fond Du Lac 0
Winneconne 29, Seymour 12
Wisconsin Lutheran 28, Greenfield 14
Wrightstown 21, New London 7
Wausau East 42, Antigo 0
