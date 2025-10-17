Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - October 17, 2025
There are 175 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, October 17, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourWisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of Friday night include a couple of ranked on ranked games with No. 1 Muskego going to No. 13 Mukwonago and No. 15 Kimberly going to No. 16 Appleton North. Both games will kick off at 7:00pm.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season rolls into the last week of the regular season. Here are all the ranked games listed below:
Brookfield Central 3-5 at #12 Hamilton 6-2, 7:00 PM
#8 Neenah 7-1 at Hortonville 1-7, 7:00 PM
#20 Catholic Memorial 7-1 at South 3-5, 7:00 PM
Cedarburg 2-6 at #22 Slinger 6-2, 7:00 PM
#24 Winneconne 8-0 at Seymour 7-1, 7:00 PM
#14 Rice Lake 7-1 at #23 Hudson 7-1, 7:00 PM
Wausau West 5-3 at #10 River Falls 7-1, 7:00 PM
Milton 7-1 at #2 Waunakee 8-0, 7:00 PM
#19 Grafton 8-0 at Shorewood/Messmer 0-4, 7:00 PM
Horlick 2-6 at #4 Franklin 8-0, 7:00 PM
#18 Holmen 7-1 at Logan 6-2, 7:00 PM
#11 Bay Port 6-2 at Pulaski 6-2, 7:00 PM
#5 Badger 8-0 at Union Grove 8-0, 7:00 PM
#9 Notre Dame Academy 8-0 at Oshkosh North 8-0, 7:00 PM
#17 Darlington 8-0 at Belleville 4-4, 7:00 PM
Appleton West 3-5 at #3 West De Pere 8-0, 7:00 PM
#15 Kimberly 6-2 at #16 Appleton North 5-3, 7:00 PM
#7 Arrowhead 7-1 at Kettle Moraine 2-6, 7:00 PM
Abbotsford 5-2 at #21 Edgar 8-0, 7:00 PM
#1 Muskego 7-1 at #13 Mukwonago 6-2, 7:00 PM
