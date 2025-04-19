Wisconsin high school football: Mukwonago releases 2025 schedule
The Mukwonago High School football team has officially announced its upcoming 2025 season schedule.
Powered by the explosive running of senior first-team all-state running back Mason Radobicky, who rushed for 1,499 yards and 18 touchdowns, Mukwonago finished with a 5-2 league record in the highly contested Classic 8 Conference standings and 10-3 overall last year. The Indians lived up to their long-standing, respected reputation as a playoff powerhouse by advancing to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals (or beyond) for the third time in four years under energetic head coach Mike Gnewuch.
The memorable playoff run included victories over Janesville Craig (42-6), Racine Case (21-14), and Arrowhead (17-6). The season came to an end with a loss to Muskego (16-14) in the state semifinals.
Mukwonago has qualified for the playoffs 28 times in the long, rich storied history of the program, making its first post-season appearance in 1983. The Indians claimed their first and only state championship in 2004 under the leadership of Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Keith Hensler and were state runner-up in 2022.
The Indians kick off the season with a non-conference home-field showdown against Appleton North on Aug. 22.
Mukwonago Indians: 2025 Football Schedule
8/22 – Appleton North (Home)
8/29 – Sun Prairie East (Home)
9/5 – Menomonee Falls (Home)
9/12 – Oconomowoc (Away)
9/19 – Kettle Moraine (Home)
9/26 – Pewaukee (Away)
10/3 – Hartland Arrowhead (Home)
10/10 – Waukesha West (Away)
10/17 – Muskego (Home)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com