Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - November 14, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, November 14, with all 14 games including top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
Friday night marks the start of the semifinal round of the playoffs in Wisconsin, as each team remaining has their eyes set on a championship. A couple of huge matchups Friday night come between No. 1 Muskego and No. 4 Bay Port as well as No. 5 Arrowhead taking on No. 2 Waunakee.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14
With many ranked teams in action and the playoff brackets narrowing, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football postseason continues. Here are all the semifinal matchups listed below:
