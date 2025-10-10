Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - October 10, 2025

High School

Arrowhead quarterback Nolan Hanson (3) rolls out against Muskego in a game Friday, September 19, 2025, at Muskego High School in Muskego, Wisconsin.
There are 198 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, October 10, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourWisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of Friday night include a couple of ranked on ranked games with No. 11 Bay Port going to No. 3 West De Pere and No. 12 Hamilton going to No. 7 Arrowhead. Both games will kick off at 7:00pm.

Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10

With 20 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season rolls into Week 8. Here are all the ranked games listed below:

#23 Hudson (6-1) at Chippewa Falls (3-4), 7:00 PM

#22 Slinger (6-1) at #6 Homestead (7-0), 7:00 PM

#13 Mukwonago (5-2) at West (3-4), 7:00 PM

Menomonie (4-3) at #10 River Falls (6-1), 7:00 PM

#20 Catholic Memorial (6-1) at Wauwatosa East (4-3), 7:00 PM

Greendale (3-4) at #19 Grafton (7-0), 7:00 PM

#4 Franklin (7-0) at Indian Trail (3-4), 7:00 PM

Fond du Lac (4-3) at #8 Neenah (6-1), 7:00 PM

#14 Rice Lake (6-1) at Superior (0-7), 7:00 PM

#11 Bay Port (6-1) at #3 West De Pere (7-0), 7:00 PM

Waterford (4-3) at #5 Badger (7-0), 7:00 PM

#2 Waunakee (7-0) at DeForest (2-5), 7:00 PM

West (1-6) at #9 Notre Dame Academy (7-0), 7:00 PM

#25 Middleton (6-1) at La Follette (2-5), 7:00 PM

La Crosse Central (5-2) at #18 Holmen (7-0), 7:00 PM

#12 Hamilton (6-1) at #7 Arrowhead (6-1), 7:00 PM

#15 Kimberly (5-2) at Kaukauna (3-4), 7:00 PM

Cuba City (2-5) at #17 Darlington (7-0), 7:00 PM

#16 Appleton North (5-2) at Appleton East (2-5), 7:00 PM

Oconomowoc (4-3) at #1 Muskego (6-1), 7:00 PM

