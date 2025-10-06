High School

Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025

Muskego maintains its hold on No. 1 spot for third consecutive week following 43-7 Classic 8 Conference road victory over Kettle Moraine

Jeff Hagenau

Muskego High School running back Dayton Lorino (4) sprints upfield during a non-conference season-opener against Neenah on Friday, August 22, 2025. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With seven weeks of games now in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.

Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for a third consecutive week following a momentum-building 43-7 Classic 8 Conference road victory over Kettle Moraine.

The Warriors, who have combined to outscore their first six opponents by a 229-76 margin, are currently tied for first place in the highly contested Classic 8 standings with a 4-0 record and 6-1 overall.

Muskego's only setback of the year came in a season-opening 14-13 non-conference road loss to state-ranked Neenah.

1. Muskego (6-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Kettle Moraine 43-7

Next up: vs. Oconomowoc, Oct. 10

2. Waunakee (7-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Sun Prairie East 41-7

Next up: at DeForest, Oct. 10

3. West De Pere (7-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Ashwaubenon 35-9

Next up: vs. No. 11 Bay Port, Oct. 10

4. Franklin (7-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Kenosha Tremper 49-0

Next up: at Kenosha Indian Trail, Oct. 10

5. Badger (7-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Wilmot 56-7

Next up: vs. Waterford, Oct. 10

6. Homestead (7-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Cedarburg 44-6

Next up: vs. No. 22 Slinger, Oct. 10

7. Arrowhead (6-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. No. 8 Mukwonago 26-23 (OT)

Next up: vs. No. 12 Sussex Hamilton, Oct. 10

8. Neenah (6-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. No. 13 Kimberly 7-0

Next up: vs. Fond du Lac, Oct. 10

9. Notre Dame (7-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Sheboygan South 56-0

Next up: vs. Green Bay West, Oct. 10

10. River Falls (6-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. No. 10 Rice Lake 40-28

Next up: vs. Menomonie, Oct. 10

11. Bay Port (6-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. De Pere 56-7

Next up: at No. 3 West De Pere, Oct. 10

12. Sussex Hamilton (6-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Menomonee Falls 73-0

Next up: at No. 7 Arrowhead, Oct. 10

13. Mukwonago (5-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Arrowhead 26-23 (OT)

Next up: at Waukesha West, Oct. 10

14. Rice Lake (6-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to No. 12 River Falls 40-28

Next up: at Superior, Oct. 10

15. Kimberly (5-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to No. 9 Neenah 7-0

Next up: at Kaukauna, Oct. 10

16. Appleton North (5-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Kaukauna 20-18

Next up: at Appleton East, Oct. 10

17. Darlington (7-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Lodi 38-0

Next up: vs. Cuba City, Oct. 10

18. Holmen (7-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Baraboo 48-7

Next up: vs. La Crosse Central, Oct. 10

19. Grafton (7-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Milwaukee Lutheran 49-6

Next up: vs. Greendale, Oct. 10

20. Catholic Memorial (6-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. New Berlin Eisenhower 49-14

Next up: vs. Wauwatosa East, Oct. 10

21. Edgar (7-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Iola-Scandinavia 56-0

Next up: at Stevens Point Pacelli, Oct. 9

22. Slinger (6-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. West Bend East 49-0

Next up: at No. 6 Homestead, Oct. 10

23. Hudson (6-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Superior 48-10

Next up: at Chippewa Falls, Oct. 10

24. Winneconne (7-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Waupaca 56-0

Next up: vs. Fox Valley Lutheran, Oct. 9

25. Middleton (6-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Madison East 56-3

Next up: at Madison La Follette, Oct. 10

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

