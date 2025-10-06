Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
With seven weeks of games now in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for a third consecutive week following a momentum-building 43-7 Classic 8 Conference road victory over Kettle Moraine.
The Warriors, who have combined to outscore their first six opponents by a 229-76 margin, are currently tied for first place in the highly contested Classic 8 standings with a 4-0 record and 6-1 overall.
Muskego's only setback of the year came in a season-opening 14-13 non-conference road loss to state-ranked Neenah.
1. Muskego (6-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Kettle Moraine 43-7
Next up: vs. Oconomowoc, Oct. 10
2. Waunakee (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Sun Prairie East 41-7
Next up: at DeForest, Oct. 10
3. West De Pere (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Ashwaubenon 35-9
Next up: vs. No. 11 Bay Port, Oct. 10
4. Franklin (7-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Kenosha Tremper 49-0
Next up: at Kenosha Indian Trail, Oct. 10
5. Badger (7-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Wilmot 56-7
Next up: vs. Waterford, Oct. 10
6. Homestead (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Cedarburg 44-6
Next up: vs. No. 22 Slinger, Oct. 10
7. Arrowhead (6-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 8 Mukwonago 26-23 (OT)
Next up: vs. No. 12 Sussex Hamilton, Oct. 10
8. Neenah (6-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. No. 13 Kimberly 7-0
Next up: vs. Fond du Lac, Oct. 10
9. Notre Dame (7-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Sheboygan South 56-0
Next up: vs. Green Bay West, Oct. 10
10. River Falls (6-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. No. 10 Rice Lake 40-28
Next up: vs. Menomonie, Oct. 10
11. Bay Port (6-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. De Pere 56-7
Next up: at No. 3 West De Pere, Oct. 10
12. Sussex Hamilton (6-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Menomonee Falls 73-0
Next up: at No. 7 Arrowhead, Oct. 10
13. Mukwonago (5-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Arrowhead 26-23 (OT)
Next up: at Waukesha West, Oct. 10
14. Rice Lake (6-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to No. 12 River Falls 40-28
Next up: at Superior, Oct. 10
15. Kimberly (5-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Neenah 7-0
Next up: at Kaukauna, Oct. 10
16. Appleton North (5-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Kaukauna 20-18
Next up: at Appleton East, Oct. 10
17. Darlington (7-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Lodi 38-0
Next up: vs. Cuba City, Oct. 10
18. Holmen (7-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Baraboo 48-7
Next up: vs. La Crosse Central, Oct. 10
19. Grafton (7-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Milwaukee Lutheran 49-6
Next up: vs. Greendale, Oct. 10
20. Catholic Memorial (6-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. New Berlin Eisenhower 49-14
Next up: vs. Wauwatosa East, Oct. 10
21. Edgar (7-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Iola-Scandinavia 56-0
Next up: at Stevens Point Pacelli, Oct. 9
22. Slinger (6-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. West Bend East 49-0
Next up: at No. 6 Homestead, Oct. 10
23. Hudson (6-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Superior 48-10
Next up: at Chippewa Falls, Oct. 10
24. Winneconne (7-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Waupaca 56-0
Next up: vs. Fox Valley Lutheran, Oct. 9
25. Middleton (6-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Madison East 56-3
Next up: at Madison La Follette, Oct. 10
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com