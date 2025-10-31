High School

Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - October 31, 2025

Get WIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Friday, October 31

Spencer Swaim

Arrowhead's Jebari Craig (17) runs up the middle during the game at home against Sussex Hamilton, Oct. 10, 2025, in Hartland, Wisconsin. Arrowhead won the game, 21-20.
Arrowhead's Jebari Craig (17) runs up the middle during the game at home against Sussex Hamilton, Oct. 10, 2025, in Hartland, Wisconsin. Arrowhead won the game, 21-20. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 56 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, October 31, with 17 games including top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.

Friday night marks the start of the second round of the playoffs in Wisconsin, as each team begins to set their sights set on a championship. The matchups consists of the night include No. 15 Brookfield going to No. 7 Arrowhead as well as No. 2 Waunakee hosting No. 18 Mukwonago.

Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31

With many ranked teams in action and the first round of the playoffs kicking off, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season continues. Here are all the ranked games listed below:

7 Arrowhead (9-1) vs 15 Brookfield East (8-2) - 7:00 PM

5 Badger (10-0) vs 22 Middleton (9-1) - 7:00 PM

11 Bay Port (8-2) vs Reagan Prep (8-1) - 7:00 PM

16 Catholic Memorial (9-1) vs Logan (7-3) - 7:00 PM

Darlington (10-0) vs Fennimore (7-3) - 7:00 PM

20 Edgar (10-0) vs Poynette (8-2) - 7:00 PM

4 Franklin (10-0) vs Verona (7-3) - 7:00 PM

12 Hamilton (8-2) vs 13 Kimberly (8-2) - 7:00 PM

6 Homestead (9-0) vs Elkhorn (8-2) - 7:00 PM

24 Lake Mills (9-1) vs St. Catherine's (9-1) - 7:00 PM

1 Muskego (9-1) vs 19 Case (8-2) - 7:00 PM

8 Notre Dame Academy (10-0) vs 25 Slinger (8-2) - 7:00 PM

10 Rice Lake (9-1) vs Wauwatosa East (6-4) - 7:00 PM

9 River Falls (9-1) vs La Crosse Central (7-3) - 7:00 PM

2 Waunakee (10-0) vs 18 Mukwonago (7-3) - 7:00 PM

3 West De Pere (10-0) vs Pulaski (7-3) - 7:00 PM

21 Winneconne (10-0) vs Altoona (8-2) - 7:00 PM

View full Wisconsin high school football scoreboard

