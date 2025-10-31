Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - October 31, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, October 31, with 17 games including top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
Friday night marks the start of the second round of the playoffs in Wisconsin, as each team begins to set their sights set on a championship. The matchups consists of the night include No. 15 Brookfield going to No. 7 Arrowhead as well as No. 2 Waunakee hosting No. 18 Mukwonago.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With many ranked teams in action and the first round of the playoffs kicking off, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season continues. Here are all the ranked games listed below:
7 Arrowhead (9-1) vs 15 Brookfield East (8-2) - 7:00 PM
5 Badger (10-0) vs 22 Middleton (9-1) - 7:00 PM
11 Bay Port (8-2) vs Reagan Prep (8-1) - 7:00 PM
16 Catholic Memorial (9-1) vs Logan (7-3) - 7:00 PM
Darlington (10-0) vs Fennimore (7-3) - 7:00 PM
20 Edgar (10-0) vs Poynette (8-2) - 7:00 PM
4 Franklin (10-0) vs Verona (7-3) - 7:00 PM
12 Hamilton (8-2) vs 13 Kimberly (8-2) - 7:00 PM
6 Homestead (9-0) vs Elkhorn (8-2) - 7:00 PM
24 Lake Mills (9-1) vs St. Catherine's (9-1) - 7:00 PM
1 Muskego (9-1) vs 19 Case (8-2) - 7:00 PM
8 Notre Dame Academy (10-0) vs 25 Slinger (8-2) - 7:00 PM
10 Rice Lake (9-1) vs Wauwatosa East (6-4) - 7:00 PM
9 River Falls (9-1) vs La Crosse Central (7-3) - 7:00 PM
2 Waunakee (10-0) vs 18 Mukwonago (7-3) - 7:00 PM
3 West De Pere (10-0) vs Pulaski (7-3) - 7:00 PM
21 Winneconne (10-0) vs Altoona (8-2) - 7:00 PM
