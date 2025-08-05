High School

Wisconsin high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025

High School On SI has schedules for every team in Wisconsin

Jack Butler

West De Pere High School's Judeah Kniskern (8) does a backflip as the Phantoms are introduced as a team before a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Rice Lake High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at Marshfield High School in Marshfield, Wis. Rice Lake won the game, 31-24, after forcing a West De Pere turnover on downs inside the five-yard line in the final minute of the game / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has schedules for every team in the state.

Top games to watch in 2025 Wisconsin high school football season

No. 23 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 8 Kaukauna - 8/21

No. 4 Arrowhead vs. No. 6 Marquette - 8/22

No. 11 Rice Lake vs. No. 14 New Richmond - 9/19

No. 2 Kimberly vs. No. 7 Neenah - 10/3

No. 10 Bay Port vs. No. 9 West De Pere - 10/10

No. 1 Muskego vs. No. 3 Mukwonago - 10/27

Published
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

