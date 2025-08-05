Wisconsin high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025
High School On SI has schedules for every team in Wisconsin
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has schedules for every team in the state.
Top games to watch in 2025 Wisconsin high school football season
No. 23 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 8 Kaukauna - 8/21
No. 4 Arrowhead vs. No. 6 Marquette - 8/22
No. 11 Rice Lake vs. No. 14 New Richmond - 9/19
No. 2 Kimberly vs. No. 7 Neenah - 10/3
No. 10 Bay Port vs. No. 9 West De Pere - 10/10
No. 1 Muskego vs. No. 3 Mukwonago - 10/27
