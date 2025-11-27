Final 2025 Wisconsin High School Football Final Top 25 State Rankings
With the hard-hitting, nine-game regular-season schedule, exciting four rounds of the WIAA playoffs and the 2025 state championships now completed, it's time to take a closer look at the final High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Arrowhead claims the No. 1-spot in the highly contested rankings following a gritty, resilient 18-15 season-ending victory over defending state champion and top-ranked Bay Port in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21. The Warhawks combined to outscore the opposition by a 447-209 margin this season.
It was the program's seventh state title in program history and first since 2013.
Six teams (West De Pere, Grafton, Winneconne, Mayville, Darlington, and Kenosha St. Joseph) in the final top 25 finished the season with 14-0 overall records.
1. Arrowhead (13-1)
Final game: Def. No. 1-ranked Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
2. West De Pere (14-0)
Final game: Def. No. 4-ranked Notre Dame Academy 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
3. Grafton (14-0)
Final game: Def. No. 16-ranked Reedsburg 17-15 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
4. Winneconne (14-0)
Final Game: Def. No. 14-ranked Little Chute 28-22 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
5. Muskego (11-2)
Final Game: Lost to No. 4-ranked Bay Port 38-35 in WIAA Division state semifinals at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh's Titan Stadium on Nov. 14.
6. Bay Port (11-3)
Final Game: Lost to No. 2-ranked Arrowhead 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
7. Mayville (14-0)
Final Game: Def. No. 13-ranked Northwestern 42-32 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
8. Homestead (12-1)
Final Game: Lost to No. 3-ranked West De Pere 35-34 in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals at Neenah on Nov. 14.
9. Darlington (14-0)
Final Game: Def. No. 10-ranked Edgar 42-18 in a WIAA Division 6 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
10. Kenosha St. Joseph (14-0)
Final Game: Def. No. 17-ranked Cochrane-Fountain City 35-19 in the WIAA Division 7 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
11. Notre Dame Academy (13-1)
Final Game: Lost to No. 3-ranked West De Pere 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
12. Waunakee (12-1)
Final Game: Lost to No. 5-ranked Arrowhead 19-17 in WIAA Division 1 state semifinals at Madison Memorial on Nov. 14.
13. Sussex Hamilton (9-3)
Final Game: Lost to No. 7-ranked Arrowhead 34-24 in third round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs on Nov. 7.
14. Northwestern (13-1)
Final Game: Lost to No.15-ranked Mayville 42-32 in WIAA Division 5 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
15. Little Chute (12-2)
Final Game: Lost to No. 12-ranked Winneconne 28-22 in WIAA Division 4 championship game Nov. 20.
16. Reedsburg (10-4)
Final Game: Lost to No. 6-ranked Grafton 17-15 in WIAA Division 3 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
17. Badger (11-1)
Final Game: Lost to No. 1-ranked Muskego 20-13 in third round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs Nov. 7.
18. Catholic Memorial (11-2)
Final Game: Lost to No. 6-ranked Grafton 34-31 (OT) in the state semifinals of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs at Oconomowoc on Nov. 14.
19. Franklin (11-1)
Final Game: Lost to No. 4-ranked Bay Port 42-13 in third round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs Nov. 7.
20. Cochrane-Fountain City (13-1)
Final Game: Lost to No. 18-ranked Kenosha St. Joseph 35-19 in WIAA Division 7 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
21. Edgar (13-1)
Final Game: Lost to No. 9-ranked Darlington 42-18 in WIAA Division 6 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
22. Aquinas (11-1)
Final Game: Lost to No. 14-ranked Baldwin-Woodville 27-20 in third round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs on Nov. 7.
23. Baldwin-Woodville (12-1)
Final Game: Lost to No. 13-ranked Winneconne 28-8 in state semifinals of WIAA Division 4 playoffs at Marshfield on Nov. 14.
24. Stratford (10-3)
Final Game: Lost to No. 13-ranked Northwestern 22-13 in the state semifinals of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Nov. 14.
25. River Falls (11-2)
Final Game: Lost to No. 4-ranked Notre Dame Academy 42-6 in state semifinals of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs at D.C. Everest on Nov. 14.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com