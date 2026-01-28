Vote: Who is The Top Free Throw Shooter in Wisconsin Girls High Basketball This Season?
With the action-packed Wisconsin high school girls basketball season in full swing, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best.
We began by looking at the prolific individual scoring threats, high-caliber 3-point shooters and top rebounders so now its time to take a closer look at the high-caliber free-throw shooters from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of high-caliber girls basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until February 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Kelly Boinski, Catholic Memorial, senior
Boinski has converted 135 of 170 free throws (79.4%) through 17 games in leading Catholic Memorial (9-8 overall).
Peyton Cochenet, Mukwonago, sophomore
Cochenet has converted 90 of 151 free throws (59.6%) through 17 games in leading Mukwonago (12-5 overall).
Kloe Denninger, Northwood, sophomore
Denninger has converted 77 of 131 free throws (58.8%) through 15 games in leading Northwood (11-4 overall).
Toria Devoe, Belleville, senior
Devoe has converted 120 of 140 free throws (85.7%) through 15 games in leading Belleville (10-6 overall).
Ady Ketterhagen, Oostburg, senior
Ketterhagen has converted 91 of 109 free throws (83.5%) through 16 games in leading Oostburg (16-0 overall).
Ava Koch, Omro, senior
Koch has converted 76 of 102 free throws (74.5%) through 15 games in leading Omro (12-4 overall).
Isabelle Markevitch, Columbus, junior
Markevitch has converted 68 of 105 free throws (64.8%) through 13 games in leading Columbus (9-8 overall).
Macy McKay, Riverdale, senior
McKay has converted 107 of 168 free throws (63.7%) through 16 games in leading Riverdale (9-9 overall).
Lexie Olmstead, Lancaster, freshman
Olmstead has converted 83 of 122 free throws (68%) through 18 games in leading Lancaster (17-1 overall).
Violet Otto, Prescott, senior
Otto has converted 94 of 110 free throws (85.5%) through 16 games in leading Prescott (9-8 overall).
Adaline Sheplee, Rice Lake, senior
Sheplee has converted 74 of 106 free throws (69.8%) through 16 games in leading Rice Lake (15-2 overall).
Kerrigan Stelter, Princeton-Green Lake, senior
Stelter has converted 72 of 103 free throws (69.9%) through 14 games in leading Princeton-Green Lake (8-6 overall).
Samantha Veldkamp, Sheboygan Christian, junior
Veldkamp has converted 87 of 135 free throws (64.4%) through 16 games in leading Sheboygan Christian (11-5 overall).
Riley Ward, Whitnall, senior
Ward has converted 89 of 124 free throws (71.8%) through 17 games in leading Whitnall (14-3 overall).
