Wisconsin's Elite Gymnasts Earn Titles At Thrilling, Two-Day (WIAA) State Championships
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - With the poise of a humble, hard-working champion, Kaylee Frank stood high atop of the podium, waved to the crowd of enthusiastic spectators, and graciously accepted her gold medal.
Frank, a senior from Elkhorn High School, scored a meet-high 38.05 points and won the Division 1 all-around title during the Wisconsin (WIAA) state high school individual gymnastics championships at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Saturday. Frank was a consistent force throughout the competition, winning titles on the uneven bars (9.683) and vault (9.6). She placed fourth in floor exercise (9.383).
Frank's standout, memorable performance took on added significance considering she had placed eighth in the Division 2 all-around at last year's state competition.
Zoe Marckesano, a junior from the Verona/Edgewood Co-op, won the floor exercise (9.567) and was second in the D1 all-around (37.50).
Elkhorn senior Kate Krauklis won the balance beam (9.583).
West Bend East senior McKennah Orth won the highly contested Division 2 individual all-around competition with a total of 37.183. Orth claimed a title in floor exercise (9.65), tied for first on vault (9.4) and finished second on beam (9.467).
Dodgeville Co-op sophomore Madelyn Klein won a title on bars (9.383) and finished second all-around (37.067). Jefferson/Cambridge junior Zofia Raduege shared the title with Orth on vault (9.4). Rice Lake senior Avery Ash successfully defended her title on beam (9.583).
The Chippewa Falls Co-op earned its first D1 state team title in program history with a final total 143.550 on Friday. The Oak Creek/Whitnall Co-op finished second with a 142.60.
Rice Lake won the Division 2 team title with a score of 138.234, earning its first in program history. Monona Grove placed second with 137.517.
