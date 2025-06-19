Wisconsin's Premier Boys Tennis Players Showcase Talent, Grit At WIAA Championships
Wisconsin's premier high school boys tennis players thrived under the bright spotlight during the WIAA State Team Tournament at the University of Wisconsin's Nielsen Tennis Stadium on June 13-14.
Brookfield Central (Division 1) and University School of Milwaukee (Division 2) each walked off the courts with prestigious team titles.
Division 1
Top-seeded Brookfield Central defeated second-seeded Middleton 5-2 to claim the WIAA Division 1 team championship.
It was the second consecutive state team title for the Lancers, who completed an undefeated season with a 26-0 overall dual-meet record.
The impressive effort took on added historical significance as it was the fifth state team title in program history and 17th tournament appearance.
The high-powered Lancers defeated eighth-seeded Menomonie in the quarterfinals (7-0) and fourth-seeded Neenah (6-1) in the semifinals.
In the highly anticipated WIAA State Individual Tournament held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on June 5-7, second-seeded Union Grove senior Nolan Shaub claimed the D1 singles title with top-seeded Kimberly senior Aiden Meixl and sophomore Colin Meixl earning the doubles crown.
Shaub defeated fourth-seeded Middleton junior Alexander Bo in the championship match (6-1, 6-4) to finish with a statement-making 33-0 overall record.
The Meixl brothers defeated the Menomonee Falls tandem of senior Michael Balister and junior Miles Seder in the finals (6-3, 6-0) to finish 24-0 overall.
Division 2
Top-seeded University School of Milwaukee captured the WIAA Division 2 state team title, defeating third-seeded Altoona 5-2 to finish 13-2 overall.
It was the 11th state team championship for the Wildcats, who were making their 16th appearance in the tournament.
University School of Milwaukee defeated fourth-seeded Edgewood (7-0) in the semifinals.
West Salem senior Kyle Hehli, second-seeded in the WIAA state individual competition, won the D2 singles championship, outlasting top-seeded Catholic Memorial senior Oliver Milleman (6-3, 1-6, 10-7) to finish 27-2 overall.
The top-seeded Catholic Memorial duo of junior Finn Milleman and sophomore Brady Latus defeated the sixth-seeded tandem of University School of Milwaukee seniors Miles Gourlay and Jack Gilpin (6-3, 5-7, 10-3) in the doubles title match to finish 20-1 overall.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com