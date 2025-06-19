Wisconsin's Premier Boys Tennis Players Showcase Talent, Grit At WIAA Championships

🎾 2025 Division 1 Boys Tennis Individual State Champions 🎾



🥇 SINGLES | Union Grove senior Nolan Shaub finishes on top with a record of 33-0! After taking 5th in 2023 and runner-up in 2024, he caps off his high school career with a dominant 6-1, 6-4 win in today’s title match!… pic.twitter.com/5nHJb7KlPE