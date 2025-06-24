Wisconsin's Top Teams Reach Pinnacle During Action-Packed WIAA State Baseball Tourney
Four tough, talented teams reached the pinnacle of success during the 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) State High School Baseball Tournament at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on June 19.
Muskego (Division 1), New Berlin Eisenhower (Division 2), Kenosha St. Joseph (Division 3), and Johnson Creek (Division 4) each captured memorable team titles.
Three of the four championship games were decided by a one-run margin.
Muskego Walks It Off to Win WIAA Division 1 State Title
Seventh-seeded Muskego defeated eighth-seeded Badger 5-4 in the tension-filled WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
Warriors Rally in Final Inning for Thrilling Comeback Victory
Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Muskego responded to the pressure-packed challenge by scoring two runs to complete a thrilling, gritty comeback. Sophomore pinch runner Aiden Perlberg scored the tying run as a the result of a bases-loaded hit batsman. Junior center fielder Ben Kuglitsch later scored from third with the game-winner on a walk-off fielding error.
Rogosienski Sparks Offense With Two Key RBIs
Sophomore shortstop Kyle Rogosienski went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to power a seven-hit offensive attack for the Warriors.
Kardelis Dominates in Relief to Secure the Win
Jake Kardelis, a junior, pitched four no-hit innings of relief with five strikeouts and no walks to earn the victory.
Muskego Captures First Spring Baseball State Championship
It was the first spring baseball state championship and second title in program history for the Warriors, who were making their sixth tournament appearance and finished the season 23-9 overall.
Muskego's other state title came in 2018, the final season in which the WIAA officially sponsored summer baseball.
Historic Season Ends in Heartbreak for Badger
Junior center fielder Matthew O' Grady drove in two runs on RBI groundouts in the top of the first and third for Badger, which was making its first state appearance and ended the season 23-8 overall.
Division 2: Eisenhower Wins First State Title on Walk-Off Double
Top-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower defeated third-seeded Seymour 5-4 in the action-packed WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
Hirthe Delivers at the Plate and on the Mound
Sam Hirthe, a senior starting pitcher, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and drove in the winning run on a dramatic, clutch walk-off double to left field in the bottom of the seventh for Eisenhower. The hard-hit blast was misplayed, allowing fleet-footed senior Carter Hollenback to score from first with the game-winner.
Nemoir Closes the Door, Secures the Victory
Hirthe, a right-hander, allowed four earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks through six innings in getting a no decision for the Lions. Max Nemoir, a sophomore, pitched the final inning and was credited with the victory.
Lions Complete Historic Championship Season
It was the first state championship for the battle-tested Lions, who finished the memorable season 24-5 overall.
Seymour’s Fourth-Inning Surge Falls Just Short
Seymour, which ended the season 26-4 overall, scored all four of its runs in the fourth as junior Micah Byers delivered a two-run double and senior Colten Nieland followed with a two-run, two-out single.
Kenosha St. Joseph Captures Division 3 State Title in Tight 3-2 Win
Top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph edged third-seeded Kewaunee 3-2 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game.
Falk’s Two-Out RBI Single Lifts Lancers in Sixth
Senior left fielder Tim Falk drove in what proved to be the winning run on a clutch two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to lead a seven-hit offensive attack for the Lancers.
Rizzo Shines on the Mound; Santarelli Secures the Save
Zach Rizzo, a junior, was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks through six complete innings. Dominic Santarelli, a junior, worked a scoreless seventh inning in relief and earned a save.
Santarelli, senior catcher Peter Visconti, senior designated hitter Mason Ballard, junior center fielder Dominic Rinaldi, sophomore shortstop Patrick Davidson, and sophomore third baseman Lukas Martinez, each added a hit for Kenosha St. Joseph.
Balanced Offensive Attack Powers Kenosha St. Joseph
It was the fifth state title in program history for Kenosha St. Joseph, which made its ninth tournament appearance and finished the season 23-7 overall.
Kewaunee’s Historic Season Ends in Narrow Defeat
Junior left fielder Connor Kilgore delivered a run-scoring sacrifice fly out in the top of the fifth for Kewaunee, which was making its first tournament appearance and ended the season 18-6 overall.
Johnson Creek Shuts Out Top-Seeded Pacelli to Win Division 4 Title
Second-seeded Johnson Creek upset top-seeded Pacelli 5-0 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
Holland and Hartz Lead Bluejays' Eight-Hit Attack
Senior third baseman Zach Holland and junior center fielder Luke Hartz each contributed three hits to power an aggressive eight-hit offensive attack for the Bluejays. Junior second baseman/relief pitcher Aiden Smith had a team-best three RBIs.
Bluejays Strike Early With Three-Run First Inning
Johnson Creek scored three runs in the momentum-building top of the first inning, including RBI triples by Holland and senior shortstop Tanner Herman.
Hartwig Tosses Two-Hit Shutout to Secure Championship
Dugg Hartwig, a senior, pitched a two-hit shutout with three strikeouts and four walks through six innings to earn a victory.
Second Title Caps Memorable Season for Johnson Creek
It was the second state title for the Bluejays, who were making their sixth tournament appearance and finished the season 24-6 overall.
Pacelli's Strong Season Ends With Disappointment
Lucas Haemmerle, a senior, allowed four earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks through six innings in taking the loss for Pacelli.
The Cardinals were making their fourth tournament appearance and ended the season 26-5 overall.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com