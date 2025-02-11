Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys hockey sectional brackets, matchups, game times (2/11/2025)
The Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys hockey sectional playoff brackets are out, and High School on SI has brackets, matchups and game times for the sectional playoffs.
The Division 1 and 2 playoffs begin on Tuesday, February 18, and the Division 3 and 4 sectional playoffs begin on Thursday, February 20.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys hockey sectional brackets
DIVISION 1
First Round
Sectional 1
No. 1 Stevens Point - BYE
No. 9 Eau Claire North vs. No. 8 Chippewa Falls
No. 12 Merrill vs. No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 13 Marshfield vs. No. 4 Hudson
No. 3 Richmond - BYE
No. 11 Lincoln vs. No. 6 D.C. Everest
No. 10 Tomah vs. No. 7 Superior
No. 2 Wausau West - BYE
Sectional 2
No. 1 Neenah - BYE
No. 9 South vs. No. 8 Ashwaubenon
No. 12 Appleton North vs. No. 5 West De Pere
No. 13 Lincoln vs. No. 4 West
No. 11 Beaver Dam vs. No. 6 Fond du Lac
No. 10 Xavier vs. No. 7 Bay Port
No. 2 St. Mary's Springs - BYE
Sectional 3
No. 1 Edgewood
No. 9 Aquinas vs. No. 8 Sauk Prairie
No. 12 DeForest vs. No. 5 Sun Prairie East
No. 13 Baraboo vs. No. 4 Middleton
No. 3 Waunakee - BYE
No. 11 Reedsburg vs. No. 6 West
No. 10 Onalaska vs. No. 7 Madison Memorial
No. 2 Verona - BYE
Sectional 4
No. 1 Brookfield East - BYE
No. 9 Bradford vs. No. 8 Oregon
No. 12 Parker vs. No. 5 Muskego
No. 13 Whitefish Bay vs. No. 4 Kettle Moraine
No. 14 Milton vs. No. 3 University School of Milwaukee
No. 6 Marquette University vs. No. 11 Beloit Memorial
No. 10 Monroe vs. No. 7 North
No. 2 Arrowhead - BYE
DIVISION 2
First Round
Sectional 1
No. 8 Chequamegon vs. No. 1 Amery
No. 5 Ashland vs. No. 4 Frederic
No. 6 Spooner vs. No. 3 Rice Lake
No. 7 Barron vs. No. 2 Hayward
Sectional 2
No. 8 Rhinelander vs. No. 1 Tomahawk
No. 5 Antigo vs. No. 4 Northland Pines
No. 6 Shawano Community vs. No. 3 Lakeland
No. 7 Medford vs. No. 2 Mosinee
Sectional 3
No. 8 West Salem vs. No. 1 Somerset
No. 5 Black River Falls vs. No. 4 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 6 Menomonie vs. No. 3 Altoona
No. 7 Viroqua vs. No. 3 River Falls
Sectional 4
No. 8 Stoughton vs. No. 1 McFarland
No. 5 Cedarburg vs. No. 4 Waupun
No. 6 Waupaca vs. No. 3 Homestead
No. 7 Pacelli vs. No. 2 Monana Grove
Wisconsin (WI) High School Boys Ice Hockey Playoffs Brackets
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App