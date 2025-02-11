High School

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys hockey sectional brackets, matchups, game times (2/11/2025)

High School on SI has brackets for both Division 1 and Division 2 Wisconsin high school boys hockey playoffs

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha Rockets' Ty Laabs (44) splits Ashwaubenon's Mitchell Specht (12) and Cade Dorn (7) during their boys hockey game Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Community First Championship Center in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Ashwaubenon won 4-2.
Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha Rockets' Ty Laabs (44) splits Ashwaubenon's Mitchell Specht (12) and Cade Dorn (7) during their boys hockey game Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Community First Championship Center in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Ashwaubenon won 4-2. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys hockey sectional playoff brackets are out, and High School on SI has brackets, matchups and game times for the sectional playoffs.

The Division 1 and 2 playoffs begin on Tuesday, February 18, and the Division 3 and 4 sectional playoffs begin on Thursday, February 20.

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys hockey sectional brackets

DIVISION 1

First Round

Sectional 1

No. 1 Stevens Point - BYE

No. 9 Eau Claire North vs. No. 8 Chippewa Falls

No. 12 Merrill vs. No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial

No. 13 Marshfield vs. No. 4 Hudson

No. 3 Richmond - BYE

No. 11 Lincoln vs. No. 6 D.C. Everest

No. 10 Tomah vs. No. 7 Superior

No. 2 Wausau West - BYE

Sectional 2

No. 1 Neenah - BYE

No. 9 South vs. No. 8 Ashwaubenon

No. 12 Appleton North vs. No. 5 West De Pere

No. 13 Lincoln vs. No. 4 West

No. 11 Beaver Dam vs. No. 6 Fond du Lac

No. 10 Xavier vs. No. 7 Bay Port

No. 2 St. Mary's Springs - BYE

Sectional 3

No. 1 Edgewood

No. 9 Aquinas vs. No. 8 Sauk Prairie

No. 12 DeForest vs. No. 5 Sun Prairie East

No. 13 Baraboo vs. No. 4 Middleton

No. 3 Waunakee - BYE

No. 11 Reedsburg vs. No. 6 West

No. 10 Onalaska vs. No. 7 Madison Memorial

No. 2 Verona - BYE

Sectional 4

No. 1 Brookfield East - BYE

No. 9 Bradford vs. No. 8 Oregon

No. 12 Parker vs. No. 5 Muskego

No. 13 Whitefish Bay vs. No. 4 Kettle Moraine

No. 14 Milton vs. No. 3 University School of Milwaukee

No. 6 Marquette University vs. No. 11 Beloit Memorial

No. 10 Monroe vs. No. 7 North

No. 2 Arrowhead - BYE

DIVISION 2

First Round

Sectional 1

No. 8 Chequamegon vs. No. 1 Amery

No. 5 Ashland vs. No. 4 Frederic

No. 6 Spooner vs. No. 3 Rice Lake

No. 7 Barron vs. No. 2 Hayward

Sectional 2

No. 8 Rhinelander vs. No. 1 Tomahawk

No. 5 Antigo vs. No. 4 Northland Pines

No. 6 Shawano Community vs. No. 3 Lakeland

No. 7 Medford vs. No. 2 Mosinee

Sectional 3

No. 8 West Salem vs. No. 1 Somerset

No. 5 Black River Falls vs. No. 4 Baldwin-Woodville

No. 6 Menomonie vs. No. 3 Altoona

No. 7 Viroqua vs. No. 3 River Falls

Sectional 4

No. 8 Stoughton vs. No. 1 McFarland

No. 5 Cedarburg vs. No. 4 Waupun

No. 6 Waupaca vs. No. 3 Homestead

No. 7 Pacelli vs. No. 2 Monana Grove

Wisconsin (WI) High School Boys Ice Hockey Playoffs Brackets

